US strikes Iranian targets in Strait of Hormuz on eve of midterm elections

The United States conducted defensive strikes on Iranian targets in the Strait of Hormuz, targeting Iranians using surface-to-air missiles against US assets. The strikes came as Vice President JD Vance expressed optimism about a possible negotiated settlement with Iran.

The United States has conducted defensive strikes on Iranian targets in the Strait of Hormuz, a US official said on Monday, on the eve of crucial midterm elections.

Iranian state television reported that explosions were heard on Qeshm Island. The official, who was not authorised to comment publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity, said Iranians using surface-to-air missiles against US assets had been targeted. The strikes appeared to be limited as opposed to a return to full hostilities, but followed President Donald Trump previously saying the US would not launch strikes on Iran before Tuesday's midterms.

Also read Iran and US Hold Intensive Indirect Talks to De-escalate Conflict

Strikes Impact US Midterm Election Outlook

The strikes and their resulting impact on US oil prices and other parts of the economy have been a vulnerability for Republicans as they try to keep control of Congress. The administration was last known to have carried out attacks in early September. Thousands of US troops remain in the waters off Iran to maintain a naval blockade aimed at preventing tankers carrying Iranian oil from getting to the global market.

A third aircraft carrier and thousands of additional troops are on their way to the Middle East. An actor portraying Trump sits behind bars in a billboard installation resembling a prison cell in Tajrish Square in Tehran. Earlier, Vice President JD Vance offered measured optimism that a deal can still be struck to prevent Trump from following through on his threat to potentially order new strikes on Iran after the midterm elections.

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Trump sent a letter to Iran's security chief, Mohsen Rezaei, last week, but the White House has offered scant details about the contents. Trump said the letter was focused on assisting Iran with medical supplies and various things. But Vance suggested on Monday that there was reason to believe the US and Iran could still come to an agreement. He told reporters, We've had a number of good conversations with the Iranians.

I actually just spoke with the president of the United States about an hour ago about this. Look, the president and I both feel pretty good about the prospects for potentially coming to a negotiated settlement. We're going to keep on working at it. Vance's comments came as the region remained on edge about the prospects of the US resuming full-scale operations against Iran.

Netanyahu Pushes Trump For New Attacks

The back-channel efforts are playing out as Israel and some Middle East allies lobby Trump on the way ahead in the eight-month-old war that has rattled global markets and wreaked havoc on Iran. Benjamin Netanyahu is pushing for another wave of strikes on Iran after Tuesday's elections in the United States, according to two regional officials and a third person familiar with the matter.

Netanyahu formed an emergency government after he and his far-right allies lost their parliamentary majority in last week's elections. Trump has alternated between threatening major strikes and pushing for a deal with Iran. The two officials said diplomatic efforts have made progress, with Qatari mediators holding two rounds of talks last week with Iranian officials.

The two officials said the mediators were trying to advance a framework for Iran to cease its attacks in the Strait of Hormuz in return for the US lifting its blockade on Iran's ports. They said more talks were planned for this week. The two officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were discussing classified briefings they had received from American, and in one case Israeli, officials.

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One official said Netanyahu was working with senior officials in the US administration to persuade Trump to launch a quick but extensive air campaign and that the president did not appear to have made a decision. Netanyahu pressed for strikes during a call over the weekend with Trump, who would not commit to taking military action, according to a person who was briefed on the call.

Other US allies in the Middle East are warning against more strikes, saying that would destabilise the region and could lead Iran-allied Houthi rebels in Yemen to step up their attacks on Saudi Arabia and Red Sea shipping, a third regional official said. Iran-backed militias in Iraq could also get involved. The Israeli government did not immediately comment. The White House did not directly respond to questions about Netanyahu and Trump's discussion of potential new strikes during the weekend call.

Saudi Arabia Warns Against Regional Escalation

Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman said he spoke by phone on Monday with US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth about the latest regional and international developments. The war has loomed large for American voters ahead of the midterm elections. Trump sought to minimise the conflict, which has cost US taxpayers at least $US47 billion ($67.3 billion), during a speech in Washington on Monday that was billed as his closing argument to voters.

Trump said, I don't know if you even call it a war, because we haven't been doing any fighting for months. Netanyahu has not commented on Iran since the Israeli election, and there was no word from his office on the latest call with Trump. Iran wants guarantees that the US will implement its side of any agreement. The US and Israel have twice attacked Iran while it was engaged in negotiations over its disputed nuclear program.

Iranian Leader Promises Immediate Retaliation

Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, recently met with Iran's military chiefs and said the response to any kind and level of threat from the US or Israel should be immediate and without geographic limits. He urged an expansion of the list of potential targets. A recent analysis by the Associated Press found that Iranian strikes on more than two dozen US bases since the start of the war have caused billions of dollars in equipment damage.

October saw the most attacks on commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz since March, as Iran has tried to increase economic pressure on the US to get it to lift its blockade. Gulf nations have spent billions of dollars to boost their defence capabilities since the war began. Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty told the gathering in Bahrain that the next escalation will be more dangerous, more destructive, and it will lead to nowhere.