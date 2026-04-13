US Implements Blockade of Iranian Ports After Failed Ceasefire Talks, Fueling Tensions

The US military initiates a blockade of Iranian ports and coastal areas following unsuccessful ceasefire negotiations in Pakistan, intensifying the conflict. The move includes exceptions for non-Iranian transit but faces strong condemnation and threats of retaliation from Iran, causing major disruptions to global energy markets.

The United States military has announced the commencement of a blockade targeting Iranian ports and coastal areas, a move that comes after failed ceasefire talks between the US and Iran in Pakistan. This decision marks a significant escalation in tensions, deviating from President Donald Trump's earlier, more aggressive stance of a complete shutdown of the Strait of Hormuz.

The blockade, set to begin on Monday at 10 am US time (midnight AEST), will be impartially enforced against all vessels entering or departing Iranian ports and coastal regions, encompassing those on the Arabian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman. However, the US clarified that it would permit transit for ships traveling between non-Iranian ports, a partial retreat from the president's earlier threat to shut down the entire strategic waterway. The news quickly impacted global markets, with early reports indicating ships had stopped crossing the Strait of Hormuz. Trump confirmed the blockade's timing on his Truth Social platform, echoing his prior warning that any Iranian aggression against US forces or peaceful vessels would be met with severe consequences. He attributed the breakdown of the ceasefire talks in Islamabad over the weekend to the core issue of Iran's nuclear program, despite claims that the talks had gone 'well'. Iranian leaders have strongly condemned the US blockade, vowing to respond decisively. An Iranian Armed Forces spokesperson labeled the US restrictions as illegal and tantamount to 'piracy', declaring the implementation of a 'permanent mechanism' to control the Strait of Hormuz in response to the American threats. This announcement has effectively halted the limited maritime traffic that had resumed since the ceasefire, according to Lloyd's List intelligence. Before the war, the strait saw an estimated 100 to 135 crossings per day; the temporary ceasefire had allowed only a fraction of this number, with marine trackers suggesting just over 40 commercial ships had crossed since its beginning. In a separate development, Trump also targeted Pope Leo XIV in a Truth Social post, accusing the Catholic leader of being 'terrible on foreign policy' after the Pope denounced the war and called for peace negotiations. Trump followed this attack with an AI-generated image of himself as Jesus, an action that drew swift condemnation from the Vatican, who reiterated its commitment to peace and reconciliation, emphasizing that their message comes from the Gospel itself. Pope Leo XIV clarified that his calls for peace were not a direct attack against Trump but rather a criticism of the 'delusion of omnipotence' fueling the conflict. The strategic implications of the blockade are considerable. It is likely designed to increase pressure on Iran, which has continued to export millions of barrels of oil, often using 'dark' tankers to circumvent Western sanctions. By controlling the Strait of Hormuz, Trump aims to undermine Tehran's economic leverage and its control over a vital waterway through which 20 percent of the world's oil transited before the war. The US blockade is expected to further destabilize global energy markets, as evidenced by the immediate surge in oil prices. Following the blockade announcement, the price of US crude oil rose by 8 percent to $US104.24 a barrel, while Brent crude, the international standard, increased by 7 percent to $US102.29. Pre-war, Brent crude cost roughly $US70 per barrel. Senior Iranian officials have responded with threats of retaliation. Mohsen Rezaei, a military adviser and former Revolutionary Guard commander, signaled that Iran possessed 'major untouched levers' to counter the blockade. Iranian parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf issued a stern warning to Trump, stating, 'If you fight, we will fight.' While the Revolutionary Guard declared that the strait remained under Tehran’s full control and open for commercial shipping, it warned that military vessels would face a 'forceful response'. During the Pakistan talks, the US military reported that two destroyers had transited the strait before mine-clearing work, which Iran denied. Trump has consistently emphasized Iran's nuclear ambitions as the main reason for the breakdown in talks, again threatening civilian infrastructure if Iran did not relinquish its nuclear program in a subsequent Fox News interview





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US-Iran Conflict Blockade Strait Of Hormuz Oil Prices Nuclear Program

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