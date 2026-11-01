The US Treasury has sanctioned Australia's Comanchero outlaw motorcycle gang and four senior members, including self-proclaimed global president Allan Meehan, as a major drug-trafficking organisation, alongside Italy's 'Ndrangheta. The sanctions aim to cut off the gang's access to international financial systems and target its links to Mexican drug cartels.

The United States has imposed unprecedented financial sanctions on the Comanchero outlaw motorcycle gang and four of its most senior members, in a sweeping crackdown on organised crime networks and international drug cartels.

The US Treasury Department on Thursday designated the Comanchero, Australia's most powerful bikie gang, a major drug-trafficking organisation. The gang was designated alongside the feared Italian 'Ndrangheta syndicate under an executive order targeting illicit drug manufacturing and production. The order prohibits US citizens and businesses from conducting business with several of the gang's senior members, including Australia-based self-proclaimed global president Allan Meehan.

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Comanchero Linked To Mexican Cartels

Meehan, the Australian Comanchero boss who has declared himself global Comanchero president, has been targeted by the US government according to a public announcement from the US Treasury. Law enforcement intelligence indicates the Comanchero has established relationships with some of the world's largest drug-trafficking networks, including the Mexican Sinaloa and Jalisco New Generation cartels.

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The gang maintains a significant presence in Asia, Europe and the US, and has helped international cartels access some of the world's most lucrative drug markets, the US Treasury Department said. Authorities believe the Sinaloa Cartel, one of the world's most prolific drug-trafficking organisations, has sent sleeper cells to Australia to facilitate local drug distribution and establish relationships with the Comanchero and other outlaw motorcycle gangs. Cartels do not operate in isolation.

They rely on other criminal organisations like the Comancheros and 'Ndrangheta to move drugs, launder illicit proceeds, and ultimately poison Americans with narcotics, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said. The department's Office of Foreign Assets Control imposed the sanctions after a joint investigation with Homeland Security, the FBI and the Drug Enforcement Administration. The Australian Federal Police, New Zealand Police and the federal government's financial crimes watchdog AUSTRAC have provided intelligence to US authorities over the past year.

Sanctions Target Organised Crime Cashflow

The sanctions, designed to hamstring organised criminals and limit their cashflow, are the first imposed on an Australian organised crime group. The Sinaloa and Jalisco New Generation cartels are designated terrorist organisations in the US and facilitate large-scale cocaine importations into Australia from South America via the Pacific, an increasingly favoured drug-trafficking route. AFP Assistant Commissioner Stephen Nutt said the Comanchero was a direct threat to Australians' way of life.

Police intelligence shows the gang has established links with Mexican cartels. This organised crime group floods our country with drugs, is responsible for violent crimes and murders, and peddles poison in our community and across the globe, he said. Members of the Comanchero live large, build wealth from the misery of others and undermine our safety and security, Nutt said. The Comanchero provided logistical support to some of the world's most dangerous drug cartels, according to Nutt.

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Bank Accounts Face Scrutiny Under Sanctions

Nutt said the US sanctions would constrain the Comanchero's access to international financial systems and increase risks for anyone in business with the gang. Sanctioned Comanchero members face the closure or restriction of their Australian bank accounts and greater scrutiny on banking services, including obtaining home loans, the AFP said. Financial institutions face penalties for breaching the sanctions.

If membership or association with the club leads financial institutions and other businesses to reassess the risks of providing services, that can have real financial and commercial consequences for members and associates, Nutt said. The AFP said it was working with AUSTRAC and the Australian Taxation Office to identify further possible restrictions on organised crime groups.