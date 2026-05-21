US Indicts Raúl Castro in 1996 Brother to the Rescue Incident

The US has filed criminal charges against Raúl Castro, the former defence minister of Cuba, accusing him of conspiracy to kill US nationals and four counts of murder. This indictment is the first time the US has indicted a foreign leader in a criminal case, raising tensions between the two countries.

The US has indicted Raúl Castro , the former defence minister of Cuba , and accused of conspiracy to kill US nationals and four counts of murder over a 1996 incident where Cuba n jets shot down two Brothers to the Rescue planes, killing four men, two of whom were US citizens.

This is the first time the US has indicted a foreign leader in a criminal case, raising concerns about escalating tensions between the two countries. Brothers to the Rescue, an organisation founded by Cuban exiles in 1980, helped refugees flee Cuba in the early 1990s but provoked Havana by flying near Cuban airspace, leading to the incident. Raúl Castro's indictment is part of a broader strategy by the Trump administration to expand US influence in the Western Hemisphere.

Meanwhile, Cuba has dismissed the indictment as a political manoeuvre and sees it as an attempt to justify military action against the country





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