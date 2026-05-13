The latest US inflation data shows that US inflation has jumped up to its highest levels in three years, with no end to the war in the Middle East in sight and a likelihood that oil prices will climb further. The April inflation data shows that US inflation has climbed to 3.8 per cent, with the likelihood of rate hikes being more than rate cuts that Trump has demanded and expects of Warsh.

When Jerome Powell relinquishes the US Federal Reserve Board’s chair on Friday, the latest US inflation data will ensure that his successor, Kevin Warsh , will defy any expectation that he will be Donald Trump ’s ‘sock puppet.

’ The April inflation data shows US inflation has jumped up to its highest levels in three years, with no end to the war in the Middle East in sight and a likelihood that oil prices will climb further. There’s probably more chance of rate hikes than rate cuts that Trump has demanded and expects of Warsh. US inflation is accelerating, as it is around the world. The likelihood is that, when May’s numbers arrive, they’ll be even higher.

Even with volatile energy and food costs stripped out to provide the ‘core’ number, the inflation rate rose from 2.6 per cent in March to 2.8 per cent in April, solidly above the Fed’s target of 2 per cent. The impact of the war on energy costs can’t be ignored, as it is already feeding into gasoline and diesel prices, as well as broader into the economy.

Grocery prices, clothing, plastics, airfares, and housing costs are soaring, as higher transport and petrochemical products costs trickle their way through to end-prices. With the New York Fed’s index of global supply chain pressure at its highest level in nearly four years, supply chains are starting to choke and logistics costs are rising. Warsh has a theory that inflation is overstated by the Fed’s preferred measure and that productivity gains from artificial intelligence will unleash major disinflationary pressures.

However, the inability to capture the impacts of the current economic conditions, thanks to the war, may face a challenge that central bankers dread: stagflation. The war is driving inflation up even as it is starting to exert downward pressure on key parts of the economy, with real (after-inflation) average hourly wages falling for the first time in three years, and indicators of growing financial stress.

The prospect of an economy with high levels of inflation and declining growth is becoming more of a risk that the Fed can’t discount, while the secondary effects of the energy shock continues to bleed deeper into the economy. Trump doesn’t appear concerned about the plight of most US households, even as consumer sentiment is hitting record lows, with a substantial majority of Americans blaming his policies





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US Inflation Jerome Powell Kevin Warsh Donald Trump Middle East War Strait Of Hormuz Closure Energy Costs Grocery Prices Clothing Prices Plastics Prices Airfares Housing Costs Supply Chain Pressure Artificial Intelligence Disinflationary Pressures Rate Hikes Rate Cuts Inflation Target Core Inflation Trimmed Mean Software Prices Artificial Intelligence Investment Wealth Effects Consumer Spending Financial Stress Consumer Sentiment Policies Iran Nuclear Weapon Stagflation

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