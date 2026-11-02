US Inflation Hits Lansing Coffee Shops and Gas Stations Amid Tariffs

Rising costs of coffee beans and petrol due to new tariffs are squeezing households in Lansing, Michigan, forcing customers to cut back on daily essentials.

Residents in Lansing, Michigan, are experiencing the harsh realities of inflation firsthand as the cost of basic daily items like coffee and petrol continues to rise. The economic pressure is evident in local businesses, where customers are drastically reducing their spending habits due to the soaring cost of living. This trend reflects a broader national struggle as Americans grapple with the financial impact of recent policy changes and global market fluctuations.

Coffee Costs Surge Due To Trade Tariffs

A quiet Sunday morning at the Hob Nob cafe in Lansing illustrates how the rising cost of living affects everyday consumers. Young regulars who once visited frequently now limit their visits to save money. Nicholas, a local customer, explained that he used to come three or four times a week but now visits only once every Sunday because he cannot afford to spend as much. He stopped buying beer long ago and scrutinizes every discretionary purchase.

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Trisha Kosloski, the owner of the Hob Nob cafe, stated that her expenses have increased significantly. Her primary concern is not petrol or geopolitical conflicts but the price of coffee beans, which shot up after Donald Trump was elected. Trump announced a suite of tariffs on nations where coffee is grown, impacting import costs. Kosloski noted that coffee prices rose by at least 30 percent due to these blanket tariffs. She passed these increases on to her customers, noting that most of her staff now hold second jobs to make ends meet.

Kosloski also highlighted the complexity of the supply chain. A large amount of beans roasted in America are actually roasted in Canada, subjecting her to additional tariffs on goods from Michigan's neighbors. This economic strain is not unique to Lansing. A reporter noted that a breakfast of coffee, orange juice, and a bagel with lox that cost five dollars in Manhattan twenty years ago now costs thirty-one dollars at a no-frills diner.

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Petrol Prices Strain Midwestern Families And Businesses

While coffee is a discretionary item, petrol costs are unavoidable for many in the sprawling mid-western community of Lansing. Petrol prices are hovering around four dollars and thirty cents per gallon, approximately one dollar more than the 2025 average. This is a significant burden in a region where large cars are standard and long journeys are unavoidable. The city is home to the Michigan State University Spartans college football team, and tailgating before games often involves large SUVs and trucks like Ford F150s and Chevrolet Silverados.

Samson Sprague, a Michigan State University student, admitted that he rarely fills his gas tank completely anymore due to the high costs. He noted that filling up often costs only fifteen or ten dollars because he cannot afford to do the whole thing at once. This financial strain extends beyond students to parents and business owners. Michelle Krebill mentioned that the cost of driving to see her daughter at the University of Kentucky has become so high that flying is now more reasonable.

Tara Lukaart, whose husband operates a plumbing business with several trucks, expressed concern about the impact on small businesses. The increase in gas prices has been a major challenge for maintaining their operations. Olivia Schneider, a student living at home, said that moving out with her partner is not realistic given the expenses for rent, utilities, and transport. The cumulative cost of amenities, heating, cooling, and wifi makes independent living unaffordable for many young adults.

Economic Pressures Influence Political Battleground Districts

These economic hardships are occurring in Michigan's Seventh Congressional District, a key battleground. The district is currently held by a Republican incumbent, but cost-of-living concerns could shift voter sentiment toward the Democratic candidate, Will Lawrence. Lawrence, a business leader who sells legal cannabis products, faces his own rising costs. He reported that jar prices increased from sixteen to twenty cents to thirty-five to forty-five cents per unit.

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Vaporizer tubes also saw a price hike from thirty-five cents to fifty-five or sixty-five cents. Shipping costs are added on top of these increased material expenses, further squeezing profit margins. Lawrence emphasized that there is a strong desire among voters for change, suggesting that the current economic situation and government policies are not acceptable to the public. This local struggle in Lansing mirrors a national narrative where the affordability of basic goods and transportation is becoming a central political and economic issue.