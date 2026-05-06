US Influencer Jake Rosmarin Trapped on Hantavirus-Stricken Cruise Ship MV Hondius

Jake Rosmarin, a travel influencer, remains stranded on the MV Hondius after a hantavirus outbreak killed three passengers and left others infected. The ship, denied entry to Cape Verde, is now heading to the Canary Islands as authorities coordinate evacuations and medical responses.

Jake Rosmarin remains aboard the MV Hondius, a cruise ship that experienced a hantavirus outbreak during its voyage across the South Atlantic. The US-based travel influencer has expressed deep uncertainty as three passengers have died and more are suspected to be infected, with the ship denied entry to Cape Verde.

The Spanish health ministry has since announced that the vessel will be allowed to dock at the Canary Islands, while cruise operators prepare to evacuate three individuals to the Netherlands for medical treatment. What was meant to be a once-in-a-lifetime journey for Rosmarin, traveling from Ushuaia, Argentina, to Cape Verde, has turned into a harrowing ordeal.

The ship, operated by Oceanwide Expeditions, was carrying 147 passengers and crew on a 34-day expedition, including a stop at Tristan da Cunha, the world's most remote inhabited island. Rosmarin shared his emotional experiences with his 51,000 Instagram followers, describing the growing fear and confusion among those on board. Two cases of hantavirus have been confirmed in a lab, with five more suspected.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has stated that the outbreak is being managed through an international response, including isolation, medical evacuations, and laboratory investigations. Ruhi Çenet, a Turkish content creator who was also on the ship, left after the first death was reported. Initially, he believed the fatality was due to rough sea conditions, but later learned of the hantavirus outbreak.

Çenet criticized the ship's staff for not implementing quarantine measures sooner, though an unnamed crew member claimed in a video that passengers were not infectious. Oceanwide Expeditions has confirmed that three individuals will be evacuated to Cape Verde and then flown to the Netherlands for treatment. The company plans to proceed to the Canary Islands, either Gran Canaria or Tenerife, a three-day sail away. Rosmarin, still aboard, has described the uncertainty as the most difficult aspect of the situation.

The outbreak has also brought attention to the rare but deadly nature of hantavirus, which is primarily spread by rodents. Betsy Arakawa, wife of actor Gene Hackman, died from a hantavirus infection a week before her husband, highlighting the disease's potential severity despite its low mortality rate





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