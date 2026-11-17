US intelligence intercepted a specific Iranian plan to detonate a dirty bomb in Washington, DC, targeting senior Trump administration officials, prompting contingency planning and heightened security measures.

US intelligence has intercepted specific Iran ian plans to detonate a dirty bomb in Washington, DC, targeting senior Trump administration officials, according to seven officials with knowledge of the operation.

The plot was very specific and included locations and targets, two sources said, and has sparked a flurry of US contingency planning. CNN reported that US intelligence characterised the plan as an effort by the regime to give itself options rather than an imminent attack. A White House spokesperson said the United States is monitoring any and all potential threats, but at this time there are no credible threats to the homeland.

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US Officials Counter Dirty Bomb Threat

Two sources told CNN that officials had held several meetings over the past week to discuss how to counter the threat, planning that one source described as prudent. The behind-the-scenes urgency underscores the unstable and unpredictable nature of the conflict and the risk that the price of the war could come home to Americans in ways beyond the gas pump.

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Officials have viewed the intelligence as a signal of an alarming willingness by Iran to escalate as it faces intense pressure from ongoing US military strikes and a punishing economic blockade that top administration officials have said is devastating the country. It shows that Tehran is now actively planning for potential attacks inside US territory, according to sources, even if there is no evidence they have decided to move forward yet.

Whether they actually have the personnel in place to execute is a matter of debate, one source said. US intelligence picked up Iranian chatter claiming it has stashed bomb-making materials inside the United States, according to one source. Officials are divided over how credible that intelligence is, but broadly believe it would be very easy, and is even likely, that Iran has already pre-positioned nuclear materials or chemical agents that could be laced onto a conventional weapon.

Border Vulnerabilities Facilitate Iranian Operatives

As porous as our border has been for the better part of ten years, it would have been extremely easy to get operatives inside the country who could acquire and place bomb components, one source close to the intelligence said. Many national security officials assume that pre-positioned nuclear materials have already been in the US for years, if not decades, another source said. Iran would not necessarily need to smuggle trained operatives into the country.

It would merely need to convince a person already living inside the United States to carry out the attack. Officials cautioned that the United States is incredibly vulnerable to an attack with unconventional weapons, and dirty bombs are relatively easy to assemble. A dirty bomb is much different from a nuclear bomb, which relies on a nuclear-fission reaction and would be exponentially more destructive.

Dirty bombs package radioactive materials into a conventional bomb and can still disperse dangerous airborne radiation for blocks or even miles. Experts say any casualties are likely to be caused by the bomb explosion, not radiation. Any weapon like that is a weapon of terror, not a weapon of precision, just like a suicide bomber blowing themselves up, one source familiar with the new intelligence said. They can make people really sick and certain areas uninhabitable.

While no harder to assemble than any conventional bomb, the hard part is acquiring the radioactive material. The reported threat shows a willingness by the regime to escalate as it continues to face pressure from military strikes and a punishing economic blockade. Iranian plots to kill current and former US officials, including a murder-for-hire play against US President Donald Trump, have continued since Trump returned to the Oval Office.

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Tehran Targets US Officials and Bases Overseas

Such plotting has been ongoing since the president's first administration and largely concentrated on opportunities to kill US officials while they were traveling overseas. Last week, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent was moved from his home in Washington, DC, to a property on a military base following security concerns and threats linked to Iran. At the same time, Iran has threatened attacks against US military bases in Britain.

On Friday, sirens blared at an airbase in Suffolk as it responded to suspected unauthorised drone activity. Defence withdrew US bomber planes from RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire after a suspected Iranian-linked terrorism incident near the base, which was housing jets the US had used to strike Iran.

Tehran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps warned in July that any base used for aggression against Iranian territory is a legitimate target for us, and claimed the US was resorting to using B-1 aircraft flying from Fairford airbase in England because its missile stockpiles had been depleted. It also accused Britain of causing the misfortunes of the people of our region by dismantling Islamic countries, imposing despotic governments and worst of all creating the disaster of Israel.

The US military has taken an extremely risk-averse approach to any threats against its military assets or staff. Analysts point out that merely threatening a base housing US assets may be enough for Tehran to disrupt the Pentagon's military calculations. The Defense Department referred to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, which declined to comment.

Iran Denies Dirty Bomb Allegations

A spokesperson for the Iranian Mission at the United Nations in New York said in a statement that Iran considers the use of chemical weapons under any circumstances to be wholly illegitimate and categorically rejects and unequivocally refutes the false and fabricated allegations circulated in this regard. The spokesperson did not explicitly address the intelligence about a potential dirty bomb plan. For the United States, one challenge may be catching the plot ahead of time.