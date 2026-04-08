US-Iran Ceasefire: A Diplomatic Dance Before the Deadline

With the clock ticking down on Donald Trump's deadline, a surprising ceasefire agreement between the US and Iran emerges. Iran proposes a 10-point peace plan, raising questions about its implications for the Strait of Hormuz, the future of sanctions, and the path to a lasting agreement.

Just moments before the deadline set by Donald Trump to take action against Iran was to expire, with Tehran agreeing to temporarily reopen the strait of Hormuz, a significant shift occurred. The White House announced that Israel had also agreed to a ceasefire. Trump declared his intention to pause his plans, stating he had received a 10-point proposal from Iran which presented a workable foundation for negotiation.

This sudden turn of events has sparked a flurry of questions: Will Trump accept the Iranian plan? What are the key demands outlined in Iran's proposal? According to Iranian state media, Iran's willingness to end the conflict hinges on finalizing details aligned with the 10-point peace plan purportedly submitted to the White House through Pakistani intermediaries.\The 10-point plan, as released by Iranian state media, encompasses several conditions previously rejected by the United States. These demands include the complete lifting of primary and secondary sanctions imposed on Iran, the continued Iranian control over the strategically vital strait of Hormuz, the withdrawal of US military forces from the Middle East, an immediate end to attacks on Iran and its allies, the release of frozen Iranian assets, and a United Nations Security Council resolution to ensure the deal's binding nature. In the Farsi version of the plan, a crucial phrase, “acceptance of enrichment” for its nuclear program, was included; however, this phrase was absent from the English versions shared with journalists, raising questions about the intentional omission. The ceasefire plan's impact on the strait of Hormuz is also under scrutiny. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that safe passage through the strait would be permitted under Iranian military management. Reports suggest Iran and Oman would impose a fee of up to $2 million per ship transiting the strait, with the revenue earmarked for reconstruction efforts. However, the possibility of Tehran closing the strait again if peace talks fail looms large. This has raised concerns globally due to the strait’s strategic importance for global oil trade.\The core of the matter revolves around the US's willingness to accept Iran's 10-point plan and its proposals. Negotiations between the United States and Iran regarding Tehran's nuclear program have been ongoing for nearly a year, yet significant disagreements remain, hindering progress towards a lasting agreement. Iran's demand to retain control over the strait of Hormuz has drawn particular attention, especially considering Iran did not control the strait before the conflict began. Senator Chris Murphy expressed deep concerns on CNN, emphasizing the potential disastrous consequences if Iran were granted control over the strait. Trump has yet to directly address Iran's specific demands but mentioned the US would help with traffic buildup in the strait of Hormuz. Experts and analysts speculate that Iran's demands, being maximalist in nature, will likely serve as a basis for further negotiation. Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office confirmed Israel's support for the US decision to suspend strikes against Iran for two weeks, but clarified that the ceasefire does not extend to Lebanon. Pakistan's Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, who played a key role in mediating the ceasefire, announced on X that he had invited Iranian and US delegations to meet in Islamabad on Friday. Iran has expressed its willingness to participate in these talks, and the White House is contemplating in-person discussions with Iran, although finalization is still pending





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US-Iran Relations Ceasefire Strait Of Hormuz 10-Point Plan Sanctions

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