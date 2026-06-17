US-Iran Deal Faces Crisis Over Israeli Demands and Trump-Netanyahu Rift

A pending US-Iran memorandum faces collapse as Iran ties its signature to Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon, while reports detail explosive arguments between President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu over strategy and military conduct.

A critical moment approaches for a potential peace agreement between Iran and the United States , with a memorandum of understanding scheduled for signing in Geneva on June 19.

The document is poised to provide a 60-day extension to a ceasefire and facilitate the reopening of the vital Strait of Hormuz. However, significant unresolved issues threaten to derail the entire process. The memorandum intricately links Iran's commitments to actions by Israel concerning southern Lebanon. Specifically, Iran has conditioned its signature on an Israeli guarantee to withdraw forces from territories occupied during the conflict.

This demand places direct pressure on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has faced explicit rebukes from US President Donald Trump. Trump has publicly admonished Netanyahu to behave more responsibly in Lebanon, yet Israeli bombing campaigns in southern Lebanon and Beirut persist, and the Israeli government remains publicly defiant about any withdrawal.

The precise terms of the memorandum are classified, to be disclosed only post-signing, but indications suggest the United States will bear the responsibility for curbing Israeli military operations within Lebanon. From the Iranian perspective, the United States and Israel are viewed as a unified adversarial bloc in this war.

The personal and policy rift between Trump and Netanyahu has widened over the past year, starkly illustrated by moments such as the summer 2025 Israeli strike on Hamas targets in Doha, Qatar. That incident reportedly incensed the White House, with a released photograph capturing Trump's visibly disapproving stance as Netanyahu spoke with the Qatari emir. Leaked excerpts from private conversations reveal the depth of Trump's frustration.

In a June 14 interview with Axios, Trump was quoted using profanity to criticize Netanyahu's attack, stating, Why did BB have to do a fucking attack? I was so pissed off. I let him know he has no fucking judgement. Days later, on Truth Social, Trump warned Israel not to blow it.

An earlier heated phone call, also reported by Axios, featured Trump shouting, What the fuck are you doing? You're fucking crazy. You'd be in prison if it weren't for me. I'm saving your ass.

Everyone hates you now. Everybody hates Israel because of this. These eruptions underscore a fundamental strategic divergence between the two long-standing allies. While the US-Israel relationship has historically been anchored in shared strategic and ideological objectives for the Middle East, that foundation is now showing severe strain.

The nature and influence of this alliance have been subjects of intense debate, notably in the work of scholars John Mearsheimer and Stephen Walt, who examined the role of lobbying groups like the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) in shaping US policy. Read more: What is the Israel lobby - and why is it so anxious? The current impasse highlights a direct conflict in strategic priorities.

For the United States, securing the memorandum and a final comprehensive deal with Iran is the paramount objective. For Israel, however, where public opinion largely supports the war against Iran and its proxy Hezbollah, the agreement is perceived as a dangerous act of capitulation, sparking fierce domestic opposition. Far-right coalition partners, including Finance Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, have rejected the US ceasefire framework. Ben-Gvir asserted, a sovereign state is not a contractor for any superpower.

It is not bound by agreements that block its ability to protect its people, and advocated for continued Israeli military operations and demolitions in southern Lebanon as a matter of independence. Defense Minister Israel Katz has vowed that Israeli forces will maintain their positions in southern Lebanon and pledged retaliation should Iran intervene.

Netanyahu himself echoed this defiance in a June 15 televised address, declaring Israel's intent to retain deep security zones in Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria to protect the nation. This stance directly contradicts the expected terms of the US-Iran memorandum and raises profound questions about the future coherence of the US-Israel relationship and the ability of the United States to manage Israeli actions as part of a broader Middle East stabilization effort





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Iran United States Israel Donald Trump Benjamin Netanyahu Ceasefire Strait Of Hormuz Lebanon Hezbollah Memorandum Of Understanding Middle East AIPAC Lobbying Security Zones Qatar Doha

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