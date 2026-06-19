US-Iran deal faces early test as Hezbollah clashes with Israel in Lebanon

A fragile ceasefire in Lebanon was renewed on Friday after 24 hours of intense violence that posed an early challenge to the new agreement between the US and Iran to end their conflict.

Hezbollah agreed to renew a fragile ceasefire in Lebanon on Friday after 24 hours of intense violence that posed an early challenge to the new agreement between the US and Iran to end their conflict.

A meeting due to take place on Friday between the US and Iran in Switzerland to discuss implementation of the new deal was cancelled when four Israeli soldiers were killed and Israel carried out a wave of retaliatory airstrikes in southern Lebanon and the Bekaa valley that killed at least 47 people. The talks had been due to begin in the Swiss village of Obbürgen two days after the signing of a memorandum of understanding that opened a 60-day window to negotiate a permanent understanding over Iran's nuclear programme, while getting oil traffic moving through the strait of Hormuz.

On Friday, Iran's chief negotiator, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, warned against any breach of the agreement, threatening a decisive response to the enemy. The flaring violence and diplomatic back-and-forth over the planned talks added to the uncertainty over whether a definitive end could be found to a regional war that has killed at least 7,000 people, sent energy prices soaring and threatened global economic chaos.

Donald Trump again defended the deal after criticism in Washington, including from some of his Republican allies in Congress who question whether he conceded too much to end a war unpopular with most Americans ahead of midterm elections in November. The new clashes between Israel and Hezbollah, which has close ties with Tehran, were the most violent since the ceasefire was established.

Hezbollah targeted Israeli forces near the city of Nabatieh, in southern Lebanon, and Israel responded with a wave of airstrikes on the city and surrounding towns against what it said were Hezbollah targets, leaving at least 18 people dead and 33 wounded, according to Lebanon's ministry of health. By evening, the clashes appeared to have ended.

If Hezbollah does not attack us, then for us it is not a time of war, an Israeli official said late on Friday, while two sources from Hezbollah confirmed a new ceasefire to Reuters. Many Israeli commentators believe Iran will be strengthened by the deal agreed by Trump earlier this week, and the killing of Israeli soldiers by Hezbollah prompted fury.

Netanyahu, who promised the joint US-Israeli war against Iran would lead to regime change in Tehran, has faced fierce domestic criticism this week. His office issued a statement saying Israel would not tolerate attacks on its soldiers or territory, and would exact a very heavy price from Hezbollah for these attacks. Israel will remain in the security zone in southern Lebanon for as long as necessary for the protection of the communities of the north, the statement said.

Netanyahu faces elections within months and is under pressure from political rivals. Israel's far-right national security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, said all of Lebanon must burn. With all due respect to the Americans, Israel must make it clear to the entire world that the blood of our sons and the security of our citizens are not up for bargaining, Ben-Gvir said in a statement.

The cancellation of the talks between Iran and the US on Friday came so abruptly that the US vice-president's staff and a small pack of journalists had gathered at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington in anticipation of the trip. Dozens of White House officials, advance staffers and media were already in Switzerland to prepare for JD Vance's arrival.

Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, said on Thursday that he had approved the MoU despite reservations, while at the same time the U





GuardianAus / 🏆 1. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

US-Iran Deal Hezbollah Israel Lebanon Ceasefire Conflict Nuclear Programme

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump Pushes Iran Deal with Ultimatums as Israel, Lebanon Contentions LoomThe White House releases the full text of a proposed agreement with Iran to end Middle East hostilities, as President Donald Trump warns Tehran he will resume fighting if the deal collapses. The pact addresses Iran's nuclear stockpile, the Lebanon-Israel border, and Strait of Hormuz navigation, while leaving Iran's missile program and regional proxy networks untouched.

Read more »

US-Iran Ceasefire Deal Raises Questions Over Lebanon's FateThe US and Iran have inked a provisional ceasefire deal, but its impact on Lebanon's situation remains uncertain as Israel continues to bomb the country, defying Washington's wishes.

Read more »

Israel and Hezbollah Agree Ceasefire Amid Middle East Peace Deal TensionsIsrael and Hezbollah have agreed to a ceasefire after intense fighting between the two parties threatened to jeopardize a US-Iran interim deal turning into a lasting Middle East peace deal.

Read more »

Ceasefire Agreement Claimed in Lebanon Conflict as Fighting Intensifies and Leaders Vow RetaliationA reported ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, mediated by the US, Qatar, and Iran, was expected to start but faced immediate challenges as Israeli forces refused to acknowledge it and combat escalated. Over 18 people were killed in Israeli strikes and four Israeli soldiers died in a Hezbollah attack, prompting Netanyahu to vow a heavy price. France urged US pressure on Israel to halt hostilities in Lebanon amid strained agreements.

Read more »