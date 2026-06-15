US-Iran Hormuz Agreement, Australian Economic Gloom, UK Social Media Ban for Kids, and Victoria's Remote Work Expansion

A comprehensive overview covering the US-Iran agreement on the Strait of Hormuz, record-low Australian economic confidence and budget sentiment, the UK's proposed ban on social media for under-16s, Victoria's new remote work laws for casuals, and a permanent drone exemption for Coogee Beach shark surveillance.

The Strait of Hormuz will be opened toll-free for 60 days under a yet-to-be-released peace agreement between the United States and Iran. However, the longer-term operation of this critical waterway will remain subject to further negotiations involving both nations.

According to American officials, the agreement was signed electronically on Sunday (U.S. time) by President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and Iran's parliamentary speaker, Mohammed Bagher Ghalibaf. President Trump, who is attending the G7 summit in Evian, France, indicated it is unlikely he will remain in Europe to sign the final peace deal in person. A formal in-person signing is now expected on Friday in Geneva, Switzerland, with both Vice President Vance and Speaker Ghalibaf scheduled to attend.

While the full text of the agreement has been kept secret, U.S. officials have stated it will be made public either upon signing or beforehand. This development comes as Australians express overwhelming pessimism about the state of national finances. Recent polling shows only 9 percent of Australians expect the economy to improve in the next month, compared to 41 percent who anticipate things getting worse and 42 percent who expect conditions to remain the same.

Looking further ahead, only a quarter of Australians believe economic conditions will improve over the next year, while 44 percent expect a deterioration. Sentiment regarding the federal budget is similarly negative: just 23 percent of people say the budget is good for them and their household, contrasted with 36 percent who believe it is bad. For the country's overall economic direction, 29 percent view the budget positively, while 35 percent see it negatively.

Notably, just over two-thirds of voters remain undecided on both personal and national budget assessments. Meanwhile, public assessment of Federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers' performance has fallen to its lowest level ever, reflecting the broader economic discontent. In separate domestic policy developments, the Victorian government has announced that casual and part-time workers will be included in new laws protecting the right to work from home.

This expansion of remote work rights aims to provide greater flexibility and security for a broader segment of the workforce. On the international stage, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has unveiled sweeping plans to ban social media access for children under 16 and impose new restrictions on gaming and live-streaming platforms. Starmer argued the measures would "give kids their childhood back" and make children safer, happier, and more secure.

The proposed restrictions would target platforms like Snapchat, TikTok, and Instagram, as well as gaming sites that allow strangers to contact children. However, social media companies have warned that a blanket ban could inadvertently push young people onto riskier platforms that lack robust safety features and protections. In New South Wales, Surf Life Saving NSW has secured a permanent exemption to operate drones for shark surveillance above Coogee Beach, which lies on the flight path to Sydney Airport.

After discussions with the Civil Aviation Safety Authority, the organization will receive specific regulatory approval to fly drones consistently at Coogee. Chief executive Steven Pearce noted that while some coordination with air traffic control and the use of spotters will still be required, the change enables more reliable drone operations to enhance beach safety.

These varied developments span international diplomacy, economic sentiment, domestic labor policy, child online safety, and local aviation regulations, reflecting a wide array of challenges and policy responses across different spheres





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Strait Of Hormuz US-Iran Agreement Australian Economy Jim Chalmers Budget Sentiment UK Social Media Ban Under-16S Keir Starmer Victoria Remote Work Casual Workers Coogee Beach Drone Exemption Shark Surveillance

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