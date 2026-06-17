US-Iran MOU Outlines Path to End Blockade, Sanctions, and Military Operations

A senior US official disclosed a memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran, detailing immediate steps to lift blockades, suspend sanctions, and cease military operations. The 14-point agreement, set to be formally signed soon, includes a $300 billion reconstruction pledge and a 60-day timeline for a final deal.

A senior US official has publicly outlined the contents of a US-Iran memorandum of understanding , revealing key provisions of the agreement days after it was signed electronically.

The 14-point deal was read during a briefing call and includes a commitment for the United States to immediately lift its blockade and suspend Iranian oil sanctions. The memorandum, which is intended as a framework for a final agreement, marks a significant shift in US policy toward Iran after years of heightened tensions and economic pressure.

Under its terms, both nations agree to cease all military operations, including in conflict zones such as Lebanon, and to respect each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity. The United States commits to removing its naval blockade within 30 days and withdrawing forces from the region. Iran, in turn, agrees to ensure the safe passage of commercial vessels in the Persian Gulf and to engage in dialogue over the administration of the Strait of Hormuz.

A major component of the accord is a US pledge to work with regional partners to establish a reconstruction and economic development plan for Iran worth at least 300 billion US dollars, with all necessary financial licenses and waivers to be granted. Sanctions, including those imposed by the UN Security Council and unilateral US measures, are to be terminated on an agreed schedule as part of a final deal to be negotiated within 60 days.

President Donald Trump, speaking at the G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains, confirmed that the agreement would be formally signed imminently, possibly within days. He framed the deal as a measure to avoid economic catastrophe and emphasized that military action had been limited in scope, targeting military assets but sparing Iran's oil infrastructure.

"It would have been so easy and I would have satisfied a group of 10 per cent of the people, but it would have been the wrong thing to do," Trump stated, suggesting a preference for diplomacy over continued confrontation. He also warned of consequences if Iran fails to comply, saying, "They don't want to get bombed, they don't want to get hit.

" Regarding regional concerns, Trump indicated that the United States had shared the accord with Israel, following reports of tensions with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He stated that Iran would not be permitted to develop nuclear weapons but suggested that some missile capability might be retained, downplaying the danger by saying, "Missiles aren't the problem ... they don't blow up the planet.

" At the final press conference of the G7, Trump mused about attending a signing ceremony in Europe, adding a characteristic note of political maneuvering: "If it works out I am going to take the credit; if it doesn't work out I'm blaming JD! You better be careful, JD.

" The memorandum of understanding represents a dramatic reversal from the maximum pressure campaign pursued by the previous US administration and moves toward a structured de-escalation. The inclusion of a massive reconstruction fund signals a long-term US commitment to Iran's economic recovery, while the timeline for sanctions relief provides a clear incentive for cooperation. The agreement's emphasis on respecting sovereignty and non-interference aims to reduce the risk of indirect conflicts through proxy forces in the region.

The safe passage provisions for commercial shipping address critical chokepoints like the Strait of Hormuz, which are vital for global energy supplies. The requirement for Iran to engage with Oman on the strait's administration reflects an effort to institutionalize maritime cooperation under international law. While the memorandum outlines these immediate steps, the final deal, to be negotiated within 60 days, will solidify the permanent termination of hostilities and the full implementation of all economic and security commitments.

The success of this process will depend on robust verification mechanisms and the ability of both sides to manage domestic political opposition. The involvement of regional partners in the reconstruction plan may help ensure its sustainability and broaden buy-in. Observers will be watching closely to see if this framework leads to a durable peace and greater stability in the Middle East, or if underlying disputes resurface.

The coming months will be crucial in determining whether the US-Iran memorandum evolves into a comprehensive peace agreement or remains a temporary ceasefire in a long-standing conflict





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US-Iran Agreement Memorandum Of Understanding Sanctions Relief Naval Blockade G7 Summit Trump Iran Nuclear Middle East Peace Reconstruction Fund Military De-Escalation

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