US-Iran Peace Deal: Diplomatic Breakthrough Expected to End War

The US and Iran have reached a diplomatic breakthrough, with the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz expected to end their war. The agreement includes the lifting of the US naval blockade and the removal of sanctions on Iranian oil, aiming to restore shipping on the strait within 30 days. However, Iran wants a deal that allows it to charge ships for services rendered when they transit the strait. The agreement also includes an immediate and tentative permanent end to military operations between Israel and Lebanon.

The US and Iran have reached a diplomatic breakthrough, with the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz expected to end their war. The agreement, which includes the lifting of the US naval blockade and the removal of sanctions on Iranian oil, aims to restore shipping on the strait within 30 days.

However, Iran wants a deal that allows it to charge ships for services rendered when they transit the strait. The agreement also includes an immediate and tentative permanent end to military operations between Israel and Lebanon. The focus now shifts to securing a long-lasting peace agreement and resolving Iran's nuclear ambitions





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