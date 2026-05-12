US-Iran Peace Deal Imbroglio and Escalation of Tensions

The news text discusses the current state of negotiations between the United States and Iran regarding a peace deal. President Trump described the ceasefire as weak and criticized Iran's response to the latest US proposal. Iran denies making excessive demands and blames the US for trying to impose unreasonable expectations. The text also mentions the ongoing hostilities between Israel and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, despite the truce announced last month.

Discussions on a peace deal between the United States and Iran appear to be at an impasse, and US President Donald Trump described the ceasefire between the two sides as unbelievably weak.

He described Iran's response to the latest proposal from the US as a piece of garbage that he didn't finish reading. Iran says it has not made excessive demands and says the US is the one trying to impose unreasonable demands. Despite the ceasefire agreed last month, both sides have exchanged fire in recent days, and fighting has also flared between Israel and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah





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US-Iran Talks Iran-US Relations Peace Deal Ceasefire Aggravation Of Tensions Hostilities Between Israel And Hezbollah Taiwan

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