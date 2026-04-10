US-Iran Peace Talks in Pakistan: Tensions Rise as Negotiations Commence

Peace talks between the United States and Iran, hosted by Pakistan, are underway amidst heightened tensions and pre-conditions from both sides. Former US President Donald Trump warns Iran has 'no cards' while the US reloads warships. The talks are considered 'make or break' for achieving a permanent ceasefire.

Tensions in the Middle East remain high as peace talks between the United States and Iran , hosted by Pakistan , are on the brink of commencement. Former US President Donald Trump has issued a stark warning to Iran , suggesting they have few advantages in the negotiations, particularly concerning the potential closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Meanwhile, a high-level Iranian delegation, spearheaded by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, has landed in Islamabad, setting the stage for discussions aimed at ending the ongoing conflict. The US is being represented by a delegation led by Vice-President JD Vance. The success of these talks hinges on a number of key factors, with both sides laying out their conditions for participation. Iran has stipulated two primary prerequisites: the unfreezing of Iranian assets held by the United States and the inclusion of Lebanon in any eventual ceasefire agreement. The US, while expressing cautious optimism, is approaching the negotiations with a firm resolve. US warships are reportedly being reloaded with weaponry, a clear signal that the option of military action remains on the table if diplomatic efforts fail to yield positive results. The atmosphere is charged with a mix of anticipation and uncertainty, with many analysts pointing out that the negotiations are 'make or break' for achieving a lasting ceasefire. \The situation is further complicated by the fact that Israel, though agreeing to commence formal peace negotiations with Lebanon, has refused to discuss a ceasefire with Hezbollah. In a significant development, Lebanon and Israel have held their first formal contact via a telephone conversation between their respective ambassadors, with the US ambassador to Lebanon also participating. This call, aimed at securing a ceasefire and laying the groundwork for negotiations, took place on Friday, setting the stage for a meeting scheduled for Tuesday at the US State Department under US mediation. The Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has emphasized the critical importance of these talks, stating their role in securing a permanent ceasefire and ending the conflict. Despite the preparations, there are conflicting signals coming from both sides. Trump's recent comments, claiming Iran's lack of leverage, and the Iranian preconditions concerning the release of frozen assets and Lebanese involvement, suggest potential hurdles. The US’s readiness to deploy its warships indicates a willingness to resume military strikes should negotiations fail, although US officials remain hopeful for a diplomatic resolution. In an interview, Trump said US warships are being reloaded with the best ammunition to be prepared for all outcomes. This underscores the stakes and complexity of the current situation. The international community is closely watching the developments, hoping for a breakthrough that will bring stability and peace to the region.\Adding to the complexities, Israel’s ambassador to Australia, Hillel Newman, acknowledged his country's surprise at the extent of Iran’s response to the Middle East conflict. Newman stated that Israel did not anticipate Iran closing the Strait of Hormuz or conducting retaliatory attacks on Gulf countries such as Oman and Qatar. This admission sheds light on the unforeseen and escalating nature of the conflict. The Iranian delegation, including senior political, military, and economic figures, is reportedly in Islamabad. The delegation encompasses key individuals such as the foreign minister, defense council secretary, and the central bank governor. The arrival of this high-profile group underscores the seriousness with which Iran approaches the negotiations. The city of Islamabad has implemented strict security measures to protect delegates and ensure the talks proceed smoothly. As the talks commence, all eyes are on the leadership to navigate the complex diplomatic landscape and the multitude of challenges facing both sides. The outcomes of the negotiations are critical for both the immediate stability of the region and the wider global order. The international community hopes that these diplomatic efforts will pave the way for a lasting peace agreement and an end to the ongoing conflict. The decisions made in the coming hours will shape the future of the Middle East and its people





abcnews / 🏆 5. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Iran United States Peace Talks Pakistan Middle East Conflict

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israel to enter peace talks in Lebanon | Morning News Bulletin 10 April 2026Israel agrees to talks in Lebanon after a wave of attacks against Hezbollah; Anthony Albanese to meet Singapore's leader for talks on the fuel crisis; And in the AFL, St Kilda's Lance Collard pleads not guilty to using a homophobic slur.

Read more »

Inside the secret Pakistan talks that brokered the fragile Iran war ceasefireFor a few volatile hours, the war in the Middle East appeared to be tipping past the point of no return — until a last-minute push of diplomacy pulled it back.

Read more »

In mediating the US-Iran peace talks, Pakistan is flexing its geopolitical musclesPakistan is using shared history – and plenty of friends in high places – to bring the war to an end. Here why it’s had the sway to do it.

Read more »

Trump demands reopening of Hormuz as US-Iran peace talks nearLebanon, where Israel is fighting a parallel war against the Iran-aligned Hezbollah militia, remains a flashpoint in the negotiations.

Read more »

Trump demands reopening of Hormuz as US-Iran peace talks nearLebanon, where Israel is fighting a parallel war against the Iran-aligned Hezbollah militia, remains a flashpoint in the negotiations.

Read more »

US Vice-President JD Vance heads to Pakistan for Iran peace talksThe centre of Islamabad has been locked down as US delegates, including JD Vance, travel to Pakistan for peace talks with Iran.

Read more »