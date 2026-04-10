US-Iran Talks in Jeopardy: Ceasefire Doubts and Heightened Tensions in Islamabad

Negotiations between the US and Iran face significant hurdles as both sides prepare for talks in Islamabad. Differing interpretations of a recent ceasefire agreement, ongoing Israeli military actions, and threats of retaliation from both sides are clouding the prospects for a resolution. The global impact of the conflict, particularly regarding oil supplies, adds further urgency to the situation.

JD Vance has cautioned Iran against attempting to manipulate the United States during the upcoming talks scheduled for Saturday in Islamabad, while Tehran has asserted it will not participate until Israel ceases its bombing campaign in Lebanon. The negotiations could determine whether the ceasefire holds or the war on Iran resumes, with significant repercussions for the global economy.

As the talks approached their scheduled start time, uncertainties persisted regarding their actual commencement. Iran has cited the non-implementation of two mutually agreed-upon measures as a prerequisite for negotiations: a ceasefire in Lebanon and the release of Iran's frozen assets. These conditions must be met before any talks can begin. It remained unclear on Friday evening whether Iranian representatives, including Qalibaf and Abbas Araghchi, intended to travel to Islamabad to lead their delegation. Former US President Donald Trump further complicated matters by indicating that US forces were rearming and prepared to retaliate if negotiations failed. Trump stated that the US was rearming and prepared to respond effectively if a deal was not reached. Trump subsequently posted on social media that Iran had limited leverage and was relying on short-term extortion using international waterways. The core of this issue stems from the two-week ceasefire agreement established between the US and Iran on Tuesday night, as described by Iranian and Pakistani mediators. However, Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu contest this interpretation, with Israel continuing its bombing campaign in Lebanon against Hezbollah, Iran's ally. More than 300 Lebanese citizens have perished due to Israeli bombings since the ceasefire began. The Lebanese president, Joseph Aoun, reported that 13 state security personnel were killed in an Israeli strike on a government building in southern Lebanon. Trump has accused Iran of inadequately managing oil passage through the strait, claiming it contradicts the agreement. \The oil price surge, resulting from the US-Israeli attack on Iran on February 28th and Iran's response by closing the Strait of Hormuz, presents a direct political challenge to the President ahead of the upcoming congressional elections in November. Despite the uncertain outlook for the ceasefire, Vance expressed cautious optimism while boarding Air Force Two. He stated that the US was looking forward to the negotiation and would welcome good-faith negotiations with Iran. However, he also emphasized the negotiating team's firm stance against any attempts by Iran to deceive the US. The US delegation was expected to include Steve Witkoff, Trump’s international negotiator, and Jared Kushner, the president's son-in-law. Witkoff and Kushner had previously engaged in discussions with Iranian negotiators prior to the US-Israeli attack, focusing on Iran's nuclear and missile programs. Omani mediators and UK government observers involved in those talks believed that significant progress had been made and anticipated further negotiations when the US and Israel launched their surprise attack on February 28th. The bombing campaign, which has lasted for more than five weeks, resulted in the death of Iran's supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, but failed to dismantle the Islamic regime in Tehran. It has inflicted substantial damage on Iran's armed forces, which were still able to threaten shipping in the Hormuz Strait and halt the flow of a fifth of the world's oil and liquefied fossil gas. The talks in Islamabad are expected to center on reopening the strait, addressing Iran's nuclear program, and the potential for sanctions relief. Iran has also stated its intention to seek reparations for war damages. \Advance teams from the US and Iran reportedly started arriving at the Serena hotel in Islamabad on Friday, with Pakistani officials facilitating communication between the two sides. Representatives from Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries were also scheduled to arrive to represent their interests. The upcoming talks face considerable obstacles, primarily the divergent interpretations of the ceasefire agreement and the ongoing Israeli military actions in Lebanon. The US position, as articulated by Vance, emphasizes the importance of good-faith negotiations but also signals a willingness to respond firmly if Iran attempts to undermine the process. The Iranian stance, as demonstrated by their preconditions for participation, underscores their commitment to securing specific guarantees before engaging in discussions. The involvement of various regional actors, including Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries, highlights the complex geopolitical dynamics at play and the potential for broader implications beyond the immediate US-Iran relationship. The primary focus is expected to be on resolving the immediate crisis and addressing key contentious issues, such as the Strait of Hormuz, Iran's nuclear program and the sanctions imposed upon Iran. Success hinges on all parties willingness to make a meaningful compromise and address mutual concerns in order to prevent a further escalation of conflict and preserve regional stability





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