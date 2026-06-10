US-Iran Tensions Escalate as Strikes Target Each Other

The US and Iran have traded fire several times since the tentative ceasefire took hold, with the latest strikes targeting air defences and radar sites around the Strait of Hormuz. Iran responded with missile and drone attacks on US bases in Jordan, Kuwait, and Bahrain. The escalating attacks threaten to derail efforts to end the war, with President Donald Trump warning that Tehran would "pay the price" for stalled negotiations.

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth presented the latest strikes as an effort to force Iran into a deal to end the conflict, telling reporters during a visit to Central Command in Florida that the strikes would "advance our military interests and also enhance our diplomatic position".

"We will strike them hard tonight, and hopefully Iran makes a good decision," he said. "If we need to negotiate with bombs, well negotiate with bombs. ". The United States and Iran have traded fire several times since the tentative ceasefire took hold, even as negotiators have unsuccessfully sought an end to the three-month-old war.

Trump has repeatedly said a deal is close, though there has been no sign of a breakthrough, while also threatening to resume bombing. The US military targeted air defences and radar sites around the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday after a US attack helicopter was downed near the strategic waterway on Monday. Iran responded with missile and drone attacks on US bases in Jordan, Kuwait and Bahrain. A US official said there was no significant damage resulting from the attacks.

Irans top joint military command announced the closure of the Strait on Thursday morning (AEST), including oil tankers and commercial ships, saying any vessel that attempts passage will be shot at. The latest strikes on Iran come after President Donald Trump said Iran would "pay the price" for taking too long to negotiate a deal "that would have been great for them".

Trumps comments underlined his whipsaw approach to the war; earlier this week, he suggested a deal to end the conflict could be reached in a matter of days. Iran has proved resilient despite weeks of heavy bombing earlier this year, and appears to be betting that its ability to effectively close the Strait of Hormuz - a crucial passageway for oil and natural gas - gives it a strong bargaining chip.

Still, both countries seemed to be looking for a way to end the conflict, if they could sell it as a win at home. Several explosions were heard at the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas close to the airport, Irans IRNA agency reported. Irans Mehr agency said explosions had also been heard in the port of Gorgan, while Press TV said a location in Sirik had been hit by "enemy projectiles".

The strikes come just a day after the US struck Iran following the crash of an army helicopter near the Strait of Hormuz that President Donald Trump blamed on the Islamic Republic. The escalating attacks threatened to derail efforts to end the war, with Trump earlier warning that Tehran would "pay the price" for stalled negotiations.

Trumps warnings at the White House and on social media came hours after Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan - all of which host American troops - came under Iranian fire. It was the second time this week that back-and-forth strikes have tested a two-month ceasefire. On Monday, Iran and Israel targeted each other. The US military says it is striking "multiple targets" in Iran in another escalation of tensions, as it appears to make good on Trumps threats to "hit again".

The US launched airstrikes against Iran on Wednesday (Thursday AEST) after blaming Tehran for the crash of the American attack helicopter, prompting new attacks from Iran and further widening the retaliatory strikes that threaten to derail efforts to end the war. Good morning, and welcome to our rolling coverage of the war in Iran





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US-Iran Tensions Strikes Tentative Ceasefire Strait Of Hormuz Bandar Abbas Gorgan Sirik Helicopter Crash Iranian Port US Military Trump Negotiations Deal Bargaining Chip Closure Of The Strait Back-And-Forth Strikes Trialogue Temporary Ceasefire

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