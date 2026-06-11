US-Iran Tensions Escalate as US Strikes Iran, Iran Closes Strait of Hormuz

The text discusses the escalating tensions between the US and Iran, with the US launching a new wave of strikes and Iran closing the Strait of Hormuz to all vessels. The text also mentions the completion of US strikes on key Iranian facilities and President Trump's claim that a deal to end the war is close.

US forces have launched a new wave of strikes at Iran, following days of escalating violence. In response, Iran has targeted the US fifth fleet in Bahrain and says it has closed the Strait of Hormuz to all vessels, warning any ship that attempts to pass through will be targeted.

As tensions continue to build, Foreign Minister Penny Wong has joined international allies in calling for de-escalation during a visit to the UK. The US Central command says it has completed its latest round of strikes, targeting Iranian military surveillance capabilities, communication systems, and air defence sites across Iran. US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth earlier warned of the impending bombardment on key Iranian facilities.

The renewed exchange of fire began after President Trump accused Iran of shooting down a US military helicopter near the Strait of Hormuz. Ahead of the latest round of strikes, Trump said Tehran would pay the price for stalled negotiations. Iran's joint military command has now announced the complete closure of the Strait of Hormuz to all vessels. President Trump maintains a deal to end the war is close, claiming Iran has agreed not obtain a nuclear weapon.

Meanwhile, the recent escalation in tensions has drawn condemnation from international leaders, including Foreign Minister Penny Wong, who is urging a return to diplomatic negotiations





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US-Iran Tensions US Strikes On Iran Iran Closing The Strait Of Hormuz US-Iran Negotiations President Trump's Claim On A Deal To End The W Iran's Agreement Not To Obtain A Nuclear Weapo

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