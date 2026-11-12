US Iran War Oil Spills Threaten Gulf Ecosystems

Hundreds of attacks on tankers since February have caused massive oil spills in the Strait of Hormuz. The war poses a generational threat to marine life and coastal ecosystems in the region.

Widespread oil contamination has devastated the marine environment of the Strait of Hormuz following the outbreak of hostilities between the United States and Iran in February. The conflict has transformed one of the world's most critical maritime chokepoints into a zone of environmental catastrophe, with vast, dark slicks of crude oil now visible from space. These continuous spills have polluted coastlines across the Gulf region, creating a 'generational' threat to fragile wildlife habitats that support dolphins, sea turtles, and countless fish species.

Scale of Environmental Destruction

Analysis of satellite imagery reveals that the cumulative footprint of oil spills spans approximately 20,000 square kilometers, an area nearly equivalent in size to Wales. Greenpeace expert Nina Noelle stated that adding together the daily mapped footprints provides a clear picture of the devastation. Since the conflict began, more than 133 attacks on oil tankers have occurred, with October identified by the Washington Institute for Near East Policy as the deadliest month for these maritime incidents.

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The pollution has spread across the entire Gulf, contaminating coastlines and threatening long-term ecological stability. Oil tankers have been struck by missiles or sea mines throughout the waterway, releasing crude directly into the sea. The sheer volume of the spills has overwhelmed the region's natural capacity to absorb the shock, leading to widespread ecological distress that experts warn will take decades to resolve.

Vulnerable Marine Habitats at Risk

The Strait of Hormuz serves as the only maritime passage between the Gulf and the Arabian Sea , hosting a rich but highly fragile marine environment. This vital waterway includes coral reefs, mangrove forests, and seagrass meadows that support a wealth of marine life. It also plays a crucial role in the circulation of water and nutrients, serving as a migration route for marine mammals. Even in peacetime, these ecosystems have faced mounting pressure from heavy shipping traffic, oil extraction activities, and rapid coastal development.

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Marine biologist Bernhard Riegl of Nova Southeastern University in Florida warned that the war could cause lasting damage to these confined waters. Riegl, who has studied the Gulf for over 30 years, noted that the region is already under severe pressure from the climate crisis. He explained that the Gulf is shallow, and summer is the least windy period of the year, allowing atmospheric heat to rapidly translate into ocean heat. This heat kills corals, algae, and fish, with no cold, deep water available to mix and buffer the rising temperatures.

Specific Incidents and Geographic Impact

Recent incidents highlight the severity of the environmental damage. Oil washed up on a beach in Sharjah , United Arab Emirates , on 1 November, marking the latest in a series of disasters. A satellite image dated 19 October showed a huge patch of black oil moving into the clear waters off the coast of Umm Al Quwain . Another incident off the coast of the United Arab Emirates left a slick stretching more than 21 miles, or 35 kilometers.

Historical data from the conflict shows that an attack on a tanker in early June resulted in a slick off the coast of Oman that covered more than 600 square kilometers at its peak. Two Iranian naval vessels hit in March continued leaking oil for months, according to environmental researcher Wim Zwijnenburg with the Dutch peace organization Pax . Pollution was also detected near the Hara mangroves, and in April, pollution threatened the protected Shidvar Island , home to coral reefs, seabirds, and turtles.

Geopolitical Blame and Future Outlook

Determining the exact source of every spill is not straightforward, but the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has been blamed for most of the attacks. US forces have also targeted tankers, disabling Iranian vessels attempting to cross a US naval blockade and striking others in response to Iranian missile attacks on US warships. Strikes on oil storage tanks on Lavan Island resulted in crude oil flushing into the Gulf and affecting coastal areas, including the nearby nature reserves of Shidvar Island .

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Environmental organizations are continuing to analyze satellite imagery, but they warn that the full extent of the damage cannot be established without investigations on the ground. Such investigations remain extremely difficult in the current climate. Some researchers and environmentalists contacted for comment said they had been instructed by domestic authorities not to speak publicly about the environmental damage caused by the war. Experts emphasize that there is no such thing as a clean war, noting that the potential for additional damage to the unlucky humans and the environment is significant.