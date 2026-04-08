US Issues Ultimatum to Iran Over Enriched Uranium, Threatens Military Action

The United States has issued an ultimatum to Iran, demanding the handover of its enriched uranium stockpile, and threatening military intervention. This move follows a cease-fire agreement that did not address the nuclear issue. The US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth warned that the US would secure the uranium by any means necessary, including a possible repeat of the 'Operation Midnight Hammer' airstrikes or Special Operations forces. The White House has declared the uranium stockpile a 'red line' for the President. The IAEA confirmed the existence of a substantial uranium stockpile. Former President Trump also suggested working with Iran to remove it. The situation highlights the escalating tensions between the two countries over Iran’s nuclear program.

United States Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has issued a stern warning to Iran , demanding the relinquishment of its enriched uranium stockpile. This ultimatum underscores escalating tensions between the two nations, particularly concerning Iran 's nuclear program . The demand follows a two-week cease-fire agreement that, notably, did not address the critical issue of Iran 's nearly 1,000 pounds of highly enriched uranium.

Secretary Hegseth's pronouncements indicate the US's unwavering commitment to preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, emphasizing that the US will secure the atomic material by any means necessary. This includes the possibility of military action, reminiscent of the joint US-Israeli airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, codenamed “Operation Midnight Hammer,” conducted the previous year. Hegseth's statement also suggested the potential deployment of Special Operations forces to seize the uranium, reiterating the US's determination to eliminate any path for Iran to develop a nuclear weapon. The US position has been reinforced by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt who declared Iran's uranium stockpile a 'red line' for President Trump, thereby emphasizing its paramount importance in ongoing diplomatic negotiations. This highlights that the US will not compromise on this matter. \Concerns regarding Iran's nuclear capabilities were amplified by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the UN's nuclear watchdog. The IAEA confirmed that Iran possessed approximately 970 pounds of highly enriched uranium before the 12-Day War that took place the prior year. According to IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, the uranium is believed to be stored in underground facilities, particularly in Isfahan and Natanz. Isfahan, located 270 miles south of Tehran, is considered the primary site for the storage of Iran's 60% enriched uranium. Additional caches are suspected to be housed in the heavily fortified Pickaxe Mountain facility in Natanz. Iranian officials have maintained that the enriched uranium, which experts say could be used to create several nuclear weapons if further enriched to the 90% threshold, remains buried under the rubble following the previous year’s airstrikes. Former President Trump also weighed in on the situation, suggesting potential collaboration with Iran to remove the uranium. He proposed a joint effort to excavate and eliminate the enriched material, emphasizing the role of satellite surveillance by Space Force in monitoring the situation. Trump indicated that the uranium remains untouched since the previous military strikes and also highlighted there would be no more uranium enrichment. The multifaceted approach of the US, combining diplomatic pressure and a clear readiness for military action, reveals the complexity of this critical international issue, especially in light of the volatile situation involving the stockpiles.\The ultimatum delivered to Iran signifies a dramatic escalation in the ongoing nuclear standoff. Secretary Hegseth's firm stance underscores the US's refusal to accept any compromise on the matter. The threat of using military force to seize the uranium, including options as drastic as another Operation Midnight Hammer or the insertion of special operation forces, indicates that the US is prepared to do whatever it takes to ensure the uranium doesn't reach weapons-grade levels. The White House's designation of the uranium stockpile as a 'red line' amplifies the situation, highlighting that no concessions will be made in diplomatic negotiations until the uranium question is resolved. The situation is further complicated by the IAEA's involvement and reports, which emphasize the significance of the uranium stockpile's location and potential for weapons development. Experts are concerned that this uranium has the potential for weaponization if it were enriched further. Trump's proposal of collaboration contrasts sharply with the aggressive stance adopted by Secretary Hegseth, signaling possible internal divergences over how to solve the problem and perhaps suggesting a possible pathway to solve the issue through diplomatic actions. The next steps will depend on Iran's response. The coming days and weeks are expected to be marked by intense diplomatic activity and the US's clear demonstration of its willingness to use any means to achieve its goal. With the cease-fire in place, the focus will now turn to whether a path can be found to peacefully resolve the nuclear program or if the US will move forward in a more combative direction to deal with the enriched uranium issue





SkyNewsAust / 🏆 7. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Iran United States Nuclear Program Uranium Military Action Diplomacy Trump Hegseth

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Rohan Dennis Issues Statement After Suspended Sentence Over Wife's DeathOlympic cyclist Rohan Dennis releases a public statement following his suspended sentence in the death of his wife, Melissa Hoskins. The statement addresses the incident, his feelings, and media portrayals.

Read more »

Pakistan Efforts Continue Amidst US-Iran TensionsPakistan is actively facilitating talks between the US and Iran, but intensified US strikes on Iran and Iran's actions raise concerns about derailing negotiations. Sources indicate Iran's flexibility to join talks, but also hardline stances as prerequisites.

Read more »

Top Democrat calls Trump ‘extremely sick person’ after president posts death threats against IranChuck Schumer says Republicans who voted against Senate’s attempt to pass war powers resolution own ‘every consequence of whatever the hell this is’

Read more »

Iran war live updates: Trump warns 'entire civilisation will die' if Iran ultimatum expiresThe US president says 'we will find out tonight' whether Iran has agreed to a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, with his deadline set to expire in a matter of hours. Follow live.

Read more »

Iran war live updates: Trump warns 'whole civilisation will die' if Iran ultimatum expiresThe US president says 'we will find out tonight' whether Iran has agreed to a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, with his deadline set to expire in a matter of hours. Follow live.

Read more »

Trump Threatens Iran, Warns of Civilization's DemiseFormer President Trump issues an ultimatum to Iran regarding the Gulf oil blockade, threatening widespread destruction if the Strait of Hormuz isn't opened by a specific deadline. Iran rejects the demands and global markets react cautiously, while tensions escalate with an attack on a synagogue in Tehran.

Read more »