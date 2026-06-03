US Judge Orders Deportation of Teen Murder Victim Despite Proof of Death

An immigration judge in North Carolina ordered the deportation of Levi Mendez-Maldonado, a Honduran man who was killed in 2024, after his lawyer presented evidence of his death. The judge proceeded with the in absentia hearing and issued a removal order that ignored the client's passing, citing failure to appear. This highlights systemic dehumanization in immigration courts.

A deeply troubling incident has unfolded in a North Carolina immigration court, where a judge ordered the deportation of a young man who was murdered in 2024.

The case involves Levi Mendez-Maldonado, a Honduran national who entered the United States as an unaccompanied minor at age 17. He had been seeking asylum and fighting deportation before his death. His lawyer, Becca O'Neill of the Carolina Migrant Network, was preparing his defense when she received a notice for a preliminary hearing scheduled for May 21, 2026.

O'Neill attended the hearing on that date to inform the court of her client's passing, presenting police records and a death certificate from late 2024. Despite this, Immigration Judge Amy Lee proceeded with the hearing in absentia and later signed a removal order, citing Mendez-Maldonado's failure to appear. The written order makes no mention of his death, stating only that he failed to show without exceptional circumstances.

Legal experts and advocates describe the episode as a stark example of a dehumanizing immigration system that continues to function with mechanical indifference even after a person's death. The fallout highlights systemic issues within the immigration judiciary, where procedural finality often trumps justice and basic human dignity.

The Charlotte immigration court, where Judge Lee presides, has a reputation for low asylum grant rates, and her personal statistics show she denied nearly 90% of her 550 asylum cases between 2020 and 2025. Critics argue that such metrics reflect a broader 'numbers game' prioritized by the current enforcement-heavy immigration policy, a trend that intensified under the second Trump administration.

This case is not an isolated error but a symptom of a system designed to process removals with minimal consideration for individual circumstances, particularly affecting Black and brown immigrants. The saga began when Levi Mendez-Maldonado, a young father and mechanic, crossed the border and was immediately placed into deportation proceedings. Like all apprehended migrants, he was given a court date, which in his case was set for May 2026, years after his arrival.

After he was killed in 2024, his case should have been administratively closed. However, the automated machinery of the immigration courts failed to recognize the finality of his death. At the brief hearing, Judge Lee acknowledged the proof presented but deemed it insufficient, choosing to continue. O'Neill described the judge's demeanor as cold and routine, as if they were discussing a minor scheduling issue rather than a fatality.

The order that followed was a standard boilerplate document, identical to those used for living absconders. Stefanía Arteaga of the Carolina Migrant Network called it the "banality of evil," noting that even in death, Mendez-Maldonado could not escape the stigma and process of deportation. The incident underscores how immigration courts can operate with a Kafkaesque logic, where the state's interest in removal persists beyond an individual's life.

Advocates point to this as a window into the broader dysfunction of the immigration system. The Charlotte court's backlog is massive, and its grant rate for relief is roughly one percent, making it one of the toughest jurisdictions in the country. Judge Lee's denial rate aligns with the court's overall tendencies, suggesting institutional pressures on judges to produce removal orders.

Former ICE counsel Paul Hunker explained that the current administration issues "marching orders" to deny relief wherever possible, turning the courts into instruments of a strict enforcement agenda. The case also reveals a disturbing indifference to paperwork and proof; a death certificate and police records were not enough to halt proceedings. This reflects a pattern where procedural requirements become an end in themselves, divorced from humanity or factual reality.

The advocacy community fears that such episodes erode trust and demonstrate that no milestone, even death, can disrupt the machinery of deportation for marginalized communities. The incident has sparked outrage and renewed calls for systemic reform, including greater judicial discretion and oversight to prevent similar travesties of justice





GuardianAus / 🏆 1. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Immigration Court Deportation Judge Amy Lee Levi Mendez-Maldonado Death Certificate Asylum Carolina Migrant Network Becca O'neill Charlotte Systemic Dehumanization

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Government waives gag orders for defence sexual violence survivors ahead of inquiryRecommended by the Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicide, the inquiry is due to begin later in 2026.

Read more »

Queensland Teen Charged With Planning School Attack Amid Online Radicalisation ConcernsA 13‑year‑old boy in Queensland has been charged after detectives uncovered evidence of a planned violent attack at a local school, including extremist footage from a New Zealand mosque massacre and Russian school shootings. The case raises questions about youth radicalisation and law enforcement responses.

Read more »

Cate Sayers Wins Defamation Case Venue Dispute Against Husband Luke SayersCate Sayers secured a victory in her defamation lawsuit against her ex-husband Luke Sayers, as a judge ruled the case should remain in the Supreme Court of Victoria rather than being moved to federal court. The decision favored Cate's argument that a federal court hearing could lead to reporting restrictions and limit public vindication. The judge also ordered a judge-alone trial, dismissing her request for a jury. The dispute centers on allegations that Luke Sayers falsely claimed Cate posted an explicit image of him and made other defamatory statements in a statutory declaration sent to AFL officials.

Read more »

Wife-killer on hunger strike after deportation from Perth to ‘hellhole’ NauruTony Kellisar was jailed for 22 years after he strangled his wife in 1997. He was then in limbo in immigration detention before being released in 2023, but his freedom was short-lived.

Read more »