US Jury Awards $US49.5 Million to Family of Nonprofit Worker Killed in Boeing 737 Max Crash

A US jury has awarded $US49.5 million to the family of a 24-year-old global nonprofit worker killed in the 2019 crash of a Boeing 737 Max jet in Ethiopia. The verdict resolves one of the last remaining wrongful death lawsuits filed in connection with the disaster that claimed the life of Samya Stumo.

A US jury has awarded $US49.5 million ($68.6 million) to the family of a 24-year-old global nonprofit worker killed in the 2019 crash of a Boeing 737 Max jet in Ethiopia while travelling to her first major assignment.

The verdict, reached after a trial in federal court in Chicago, resolves one of the last remaining wrongful death lawsuits filed in connection with the disaster that claimed the life of Samya Stumo, a 2015 graduate of the University of Massachusetts Amherst and a recent employee of a nonprofit focused on strengthening health systems in developing countries. The jury awarded damages for the pain and suffering, loss of companionship, and grief experienced by Stumo and her family





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Boeing 737 Max Ethiopian Airlines Samya Stumo Wrongful Death Lawsuits Compensatory Damages Pain And Suffering Loss Of Companionship Grievance United Airlines Federal Court In Chicago Investigations Regulatory Oversight Boeing's Safety Culture Justice Department Federal Prosecutors Criminal Case Investment In Fines Family Compensation And Safety Improvements

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