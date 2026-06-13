US Justice Department Clears Paramount Skydance Corporation's Acquisition of Warner Bros Discovery

The US Justice Department has cleared Paramount Skydance Corporation's planned acquisition of Warner Bros Discovery, a deal that will reshape the American entertainment industry. The approval clears a major regulatory hurdle after an eight-month investigation, during which the DOJ concluded that the roughly $US110 billion ($156 billion) merger is unlikely to harm competition or American consumers.

The US Justice Department (DOJ) has cleared Paramount Skydance Corporation 's planned acquisition of Warner Bros Discovery , a deal that will reshape the American entertainment industry.

The approval clears a major regulatory hurdle after an eight-month investigation, during which the DOJ concluded that the roughly $US110 billion ($156 billion) merger is unlikely to harm competition or American consumers. The DOJ's anti-trust division reviewed more than 2 million documents, took testimony, and examined the deal's possible effects across the entertainment industry. The DOJ also found the deal was unlikely to harm the traditional television business, where there is vigorous competition for live sports, news, and political commentary.

The DOJ's statement emphasized that the extensive investigatory record suggests that the transaction will increase competition across the media and entertainment ecosystem, with benefits for American consumers and workers. The DOJ's approval comes despite concerns raised by states such as California, which are reviewing the sale and could sue to block it. More than 1,400 Hollywood actors, directors, and filmmakers have signed an open letter opposing the merger, expressing fears of mass layoffs and fewer opportunities for creators.

The European Commission and the UK's Competition and Markets Authority are also reviewing the deal. Paramount argues that combining the two studios together would enable them to compete with Netflix, Disney, and technology companies that have expanded into entertainment. The deal will add Warner Bros Pictures, CNN, HBO, and the HBO Max streaming service to Paramount's portfolio. Paramount executives anticipate achieving more than $US6 billion in cost savings through the merger





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US Justice Department Paramount Skydance Corporation Warner Bros Discovery Acquisition Regulatory Hurdle Investigation Competition American Consumers Traditional Television Business Vigorous Competition Mass Layoffs Hollywood Actors Creators Consolidation Of Markets Increased Unaffordability Loss Of Good-Paying Job Opportunities Fewer Choices For Consumers Netflix Disney Technology Companies Amazon Apple Paramount Warner Bros Pictures CNN HBO HBO Max Streaming Service Theatrical Releases Cost Savings Competition Job Market Vibrant Healthy Business And Industry Supports Hollywood And Creatives Benefits Consumers Encourages Competition Strenghtens The Overall Job Market

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