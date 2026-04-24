US Justice Department Reinstates Federal Death Penalty, Adds Firing Squads

The US Department of Justice announced it is strengthening the federal death penalty, reversing a Biden-era moratorium and authorizing the pursuit of death sentences for 44 defendants. The changes include readopting a previous lethal injection protocol and adding firing squads as an execution method.

The United States Department of Justice has announced a significant shift in its approach to capital punishment , signaling a renewed commitment to seeking and carrying out death sentences.

This move reverses the moratorium on federal executions implemented during the Biden administration and introduces changes designed to expedite the process. The department detailed a series of actions taken to strengthen the federal death penalty system, including the reinstatement of lethal injection protocols previously used during the Trump administration, and the controversial addition of firing squads as an alternative method of execution.

This decision reflects a broader policy direction aimed at upholding what the department considers its solemn duty to enforce lawfully imposed capital sentences. The core of the Justice Department’s announcement centers on the revitalization of existing protocols and the streamlining of procedures. Specifically, the department is readopting the lethal injection protocol that relied on pentobarbital as the primary lethal agent. Simultaneously, it is expanding the available methods of execution to encompass firing squads, offering states a broader range of options.

This expansion is presented as a pragmatic response to challenges in obtaining the necessary drugs for lethal injections, which have become increasingly difficult to procure due to ethical concerns and supply chain issues. Beyond the methods of execution, the department is also focused on accelerating the pace of death penalty cases. This includes internal process improvements intended to expedite case progression and a commitment to actively seeking death sentences in a substantial number of pending cases.

Currently, the department has authorized seeking the death penalty against 44 defendants, with nine of those authorizations already issued by Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche. The department also intends to explore regulatory changes that would further streamline the federal habeas review process for capital cases, potentially reducing the time it takes to exhaust legal appeals.

Furthermore, a proposed rule is being considered that would restrict capital inmates from submitting clemency petitions, a move that would significantly limit opportunities for reprieve. These combined actions demonstrate a comprehensive effort to reinforce the federal government’s role in capital punishment. The Justice Department’s decision arrives amidst a backdrop of declining public support for the death penalty in the United States.

Recent polling data indicates a steady decrease in favor of capital punishment for murder convictions, falling from 80% in 1994 to 52% in 2025. This trend suggests a growing societal shift away from the practice, raising questions about the political and ethical implications of the department’s renewed commitment. Critics argue that the pursuit of the death penalty is costly, prone to error, and disproportionately affects marginalized communities.

They also point to the risk of executing innocent individuals and the moral objections to state-sanctioned killing. Despite these concerns, the Justice Department maintains that the death penalty serves as a crucial deterrent and a just punishment for the most heinous crimes.

The department’s statement explicitly references a prior execution order committing to pursue federal death sentences and directing the attorney general to ensure states have adequate supplies of lethal injection drugs, framing the current actions as a continuation of that established directive and a reversal of efforts made during the Biden administration to curtail the use of capital punishment. The department’s actions are likely to spark further debate and legal challenges, as opponents vow to fight the reinstatement of these policies and advocate for the abolition of the death penalty altogether.

The coming weeks will see the department consider further rules aimed at empowering states to expedite capital case reviews and limiting avenues for clemency, solidifying its commitment to a more aggressive approach to capital punishment





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