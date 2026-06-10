US Launches Self-Defence Strikes Against Iran After Helicopter Downing

US Central Command confirmed that its forces had started launching self-defence strikes against Iran in response to the downing of a US Army Apache helicopter near the coast of Oman. Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi warned that Tehran would respond to any attack or threat, stating that the US had opted to test their determination despite its defeats on the battlefield.

Iran ian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi issued a warning to the United States after US Central Command confirmed its forces had started fresh self-defence strikes against the regime.

Araghchi vowed that Tehran would respond to any attack or threat, stating that the US had opted to test their determination despite its defeats on the battlefield. He warned that foreign forces operating near Iran faced risks from accidents, miscalculations or becoming caught in crossfire. The development comes after a US Army Apache helicopter was brought down near the coast of Oman, in what American officials said was linked to an Iranian drone.

US Central Command confirmed that its forces had started launching self-defence strikes against Iran in response to the downing of the helicopter. President Donald Trump said he had been informed that the Iranians shot down one of their highly sophisticated Apache Helicopters while patrolling over the strait of Hormuz. Trump stated that the response should be very strong and powerful, and that this one is.

US House Speaker Mike Johnson said that the action was proportional and limited, and that the strikes were in response to unjustified Iranian aggression. The US Central Command stated that the mission is a proportional response to unjustified Iranian aggression. The self-defence strikes were launched at 5 p.m. ET, and it is reported that the US is committed to protecting its interests in the region. The situation remains tense, with Iran vowing to respond to any attack or threat.

The US has maintained that its actions are necessary to protect its forces and interests in the region. The situation is developing, and it is unclear what the next steps will be.

However, it is clear that the US is committed to taking action against Iranian aggression. The Iranian Foreign Minister has stated that the US has opted to test their determination, and that they will not be deterred. The US has maintained that its actions are necessary to protect its forces and interests in the region. The situation remains tense, with both sides vowing to take action against any aggression.

The US has stated that it will continue to take action against Iranian aggression, and that it will not be deterred. The situation is developing, and it is unclear what the next steps will be.

However, it is clear that the US is committed to taking action against Iranian aggression. The Iranian Foreign Minister has stated that the US has opted to test their determination, and that they will not be deterred. The US has maintained that its actions are necessary to protect its forces and interests in the region. The situation remains tense, with both sides vowing to take action against any aggression.

The US has stated that it will continue to take action against Iranian aggression, and that it will not be deterred. The situation is developing, and it is unclear what the next steps will be.

However, it is clear that the US is committed to taking action against Iranian aggression





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