US Lawmaker Lori Trahan Urges Priority AI Access for Australia and Five Eyes Allies

Democratic congresswoman Lori Trahan says Australia should get priority access to top US AI tools and criticizes the Trump administration for withholding Anthropic's Claude Mythos from Five Eyes partners.

A US lawmaker says Australia should be given priority access to the most capable artificial intelligence tools developed in the United States. She also says the Trump administration was wrong to temporarily withhold access to the powerful Claude Mythos tool.

The view belongs to Lori Trahan, the Democratic congresswoman for Massachusetts. Trahan is helping lead a push for more stringent regulation of AI in the US. She believes the US should foster more open collaboration with its Five Eyes intelligence partners, particularly Australia and the UK. Innovation and safety are not at odds with each other, Trahan said.

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Claude Mythos AI Model Release

She said that when standards are set high, the rest of the world is brought along. But she added that this also depends on collaboration with allies. In April, Anthropic released its Claude Mythos AI model. The model is particularly skillful at finding and exploiting vulnerabilities in IT systems.

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Australian government security agencies and Australian citizens working on AI in the US were initially barred from working with Mythos. All other foreign nationals were barred too, after a Trump administration edict. The edict was partly wound back after a couple of months. Anthropic makes the Claude AI chatbot.

The company is on the verge of a record 1.4 trillion US dollar initial public offer. It has heavily restricted access to Mythos to financial institutions, major tech companies and cloud services providers like Amazon. Trahan is a member of Congress' House Committee on Energy and Commerce. She told this masthead the technology should not have been withheld from Five Eyes intelligence partners.

Western AI Collaboration Push

She said the US relies on those relationships with allies, and a collaboration needs to be struck. She said there should be a Western stack, a collection of software tools, that is unified and fosters collaboration. Speaking at the Takeoff AI conference in Washington DC, Trahan said there is no question that AI was on the ballot during the recent mid-term elections. She said exit polls showed that AI mattered in the congressional races.

There is a growing push in the United States for greater AI regulation and safeguards. Trahan, working alongside California Republican Jay Obernolte, has helped lead the way to achieve bipartisan reforms. The Australian government recently announced an AI Safety Institute. The move responds to a push for greater regulation of artificial intelligence domestically, something which has been anathema to the Trump administration.

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Trahan thinks the position of the Trump administration could shift now the Democrats have a majority in Congress. She said you never know what deal the president will sign. David Wroe is director of AI security at the organisation Good Ancestors. He welcomed Trahan's comments and said Mythos had the power to carry out any cyber activity you can imagine.

Australian AI Access Importance

He said Australia obviously wants to be first in line to have access to the most advanced US technology. But he understands why US companies and government want to be careful about who has access, given how powerful the tools are becoming. Wroe said Lori is right to say risks need to be spread.

He said the US needs to look at building infrastructure in other trusted countries, and it is very much in Australia's interest to have that done in Australia. Anthropic says it wants to train its popular Claude models in Australia. Australia is one of a handful of countries being examined by Anthropic as a second location to set up AI training data centres. Training centres are more powerful than centres that simply answer users' questions to chatbots.

Training centres can be located more remotely from major population centres. But the question of what the most advanced models train, and compensation for copyright holders in Australia and overseas, remains unresolved. James Massola travelled to Washington DC as a guest of the Australian Council on AI Strategy.