US Leader's Rhetoric Draws International Calls for Restraint Amid Escalating Middle East Conflict

The US leader's rhetoric has drawn international calls for restraint as military action increases in the Middle East. The US president has accused Iran of playing the US for suckers just a day after claiming that a peace deal was in the final throes. President Donald Trump warned on Thursday that he would renew US attacks on Iran, saying Tehran had taken too long to agree a deal to end the Middle East war and accusing its negotiators of playing the US for suckers. The exchange drew international calls for restraint on the eve of the World Cup, which the US is co-hosting and Iran is participating in, including from the head of the United Nations who cautioned against a return to full war.

The US leader's rhetoric has drawn international calls for restraint as military action increases in the Middle East. The US president has accused Iran of playing the US for suckers just a day after claiming that a peace deal was in the final throes.

President Donald Trump warned on Thursday that he would renew US attacks on Iran, saying Tehran had taken too long to agree a deal to end the Middle East war and accusing its negotiators of playing the US for suckers. The exchange drew international calls for restraint on the eve of the World Cup, which the US is co-hosting and Iran is participating in, including from the head of the United Nations who cautioned against a return to full war.

We were really close to a deal, but they keep tapping us along, they keep playing us for suckers. The US leader had said on Wednesday that talks to agree a peace deal were in the final throes, but he offered a different assessment the following day. Iran is all talk and no action, he said. They've taken too long to negotiate a deal that would have been great for them, now they will have to pay the price.

In a sign that diplomacy was continuing however, negotiators from Qatar which along with Pakistan has been assisting in mediation efforts travelled to Tehran on Wednesday to meet with the Iranians in an effort to bridge the remaining gaps, a diplomat with knowledge of the situation said. The conflict has sent energy prices skyrocketing after Tehran retaliated by virtually closing the vital Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly a fifth of global oil normally passes.

Iran said it had attacked American bases in Jordan and Bahrain on Wednesday after the US carried out strikes on the Islamic republic in retaliation for the downing of a helicopter. The Apache was the second crewed aircraft that Washington has confirmed to have been shot down by Iran during the war. Its two crew members were rescued, the US military said.

Bahrain said it intercepted and destroyed a number of Iranian aerial attacks, while Jordans military said it shot down five missiles, with no casualties or material damage. Tehran's foreign ministry reiterated the legal and moral responsibility of its neighbours not to allow the US or Israel to use their territory for attacks.

US Central Command, which oversees American forces in the Middle East, said on X that it had earlier struck Iranian air defence, ground control stations and surveillance radar sites near the Strait of Hormuz. An American warplane also fired on and disabled a tanker in the Gulf of Oman that was attempting to transport oil from Iran in violation of a US blockade of Iranian ports, the US military said on Wednesday.

The US also carried out strikes that damaged two reservoirs supplying areas of the Iranian port town of Sirik, though the water company said on Wednesday that water supplies had been restored. Critical infrastructures are the lifeblood of the people, threats to target them are not a show of strength but a sign of desperation, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on X. We've packed our things Iran has insisted any deal to end the war must include a truce in Lebanon, which was drawn into the conflict when Iran-backed Hezbollah militants within its borders fired rockets at Israel on 2 March.

Israel responded with airstrikes and a ground invasion that have killed more than 3,600 people, while exchanges of fire with Hezbollah have continued despite a nominal truce. On Wednesday, a medical source told the Agence France-Presse that Israeli strikes on south Lebanon had killed 12 people. A strike hit the centre of Sidon, with an AFP correspondent seeing a car burning and emergency personnel heading to the scene after hearing a blast.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, meanwhile, called on the Lebanese people to join Israels fight against Hezbollah, saying their country had been taken hostage by the group. We've packed our things, and we're leaving, Tyre resident Elias Barbour told AFP





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