US Leaves Iran's Financial Lifelines Intact as Ceasefire Talks Stall

Despite a strong position in negotiations, the US has not fully cut off Iran's revenue streams, allowing the IRGC to maintain its military capabilities. Analysis suggests targeting Kharg Island and Iranian oil reserves could be crucial to achieving a deal.

Despite appearing to have a strategic advantage over Iran , the United States has left two crucial financial lifelines of the country largely untouched, allowing Iran 's military capabilities to remain intact as cease-fire talks stall.

The current cease-fire is fragile and could end at any moment, with Iran demonstrating aggressive actions such as attacks on tankers and intermittent closures of the Strait of Hormuz, while also refusing to meet Washington’s primary demands. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) is the driving force behind Iran’s actions, not the civilian government. US officials acknowledge Iran’s severe financial constraints, stating the country is effectively broke, yet the IRGC continues to operate effectively.

The US air campaign and naval blockade have yielded significant results, damaging Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, disrupting its proxy network, and cutting off 90% of its seaborne trade. However, the IRGC’s ability to sustain its operations is maintained through two key financial channels. The first is Kharg Island, which handles 90% of Iran’s crude oil exports, generating approximately $140 million daily. A substantial portion of these revenues directly funds the IRGC’s military operations and its 190,000 personnel.

While the blockade restricts imports and outbound shipments, it does not target Kharg’s critical infrastructure. The second lifeline is a floating reserve of roughly 200 million barrels of Iranian crude oil stored on tankers near China, representing about five months of export supply, strategically stockpiled by the IRGC before the conflict as a financial buffer. This reserve allows the IRGC to continue operations for months without relying on new oil exports through the Strait of Hormuz.

To alter the IRGC’s calculations, two specific actions are proposed. First, a targeted strike on Kharg Island’s oil loading equipment – trucks, pumps, and loading arms – could significantly disrupt Iran’s export capability. While repairable under normal circumstances, sanctions would prolong the downtime to months. This action is considered legally defensible under the Law of Armed Conflict, as these facilities directly fund the IRGC’s military activities.

Second, the US should designate the entire floating reserve of crude oil under IRGC sanctions, extend the blockade’s intercept authority to include any tanker attempting delivery, and offer China a structured escrow arrangement. This would allow proceeds from Iranian crude purchases to be held in a neutral account until the IRGC demonstrates verifiable compliance. While physically seizing tankers near China is impractical without Chinese cooperation, a financial mechanism could achieve the same outcome without escalating tensions.

Incentivizing China with eased tariffs, technology concessions, and guaranteed alternative oil supplies could secure their cooperation. This strategy doesn't require immediate implementation to be effective, offering a pathway to leverage financial pressure and potentially secure a more favorable outcome in the cease-fire negotiations





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