The Pan American Health Organization has re-established endemic measles transmission in the United States, Mexico and Bolivia, ending the US status it held since 2000, as the country endures its worst outbreak since 1991 with more than 5,400 cases and at least 12 deaths since 2025.

The United States has lost its measles eradication status after 26 years, the Pan American Health Organization announced. Endemic measles transmission has been re-established in the US, Mexico and Bolivia.

The decision came from PAHO director Dr Jarbas Barbosa da Silva Jr, a regional branch of the World Health Organization. The announcement comes as the US endures its worst measles outbreak since 1991, with more than 5,400 cases and eight deaths recorded in 2026 alone. At least 12 deaths have been reported since 2025, when the disease came roaring back, mainly in young children. Deaths have occurred in Pennsylvania, New York and Wisconsin.

Also read US to Lose Measles Elimination Status as Anti-Science Movement Spreads, Expert Warns Australia at Risk

Canada Regains Measles-Free Status

Canada lost its measles-free status in 2025, but Barbosa said the country now represents the good news in the region. Canada stopped measles transmission for 60 days, the first step on the way to regaining elimination status. The US was first declared measles-free in 2000. Measles is one of the most contagious viruses known to medicine.

It is transmitted through the air and can remain airborne for up to two hours after an infected person has left the area. It causes fever, respiratory symptoms and a rash, and in some cases serious complications such as pneumonia and brain inflammation, which can lead to severe long-term health problems or death. To prevent outbreaks, at least 95 percent of the population must be vaccinated.

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However, in the US the vaccination rate among young children was below 93 percent in 2025, with much lower rates in some local areas, especially among some conservative religious communities. Several deaths in Pennsylvania and one in New York have reportedly occurred among the Amish community. Almost all cases reported this year were in people who had not been vaccinated. Before the vaccine was developed in the early 1960s, measles killed hundreds of children each year across the US.

It continues to claim tens of thousands of lives worldwide. The virus has also spread to Mexico and Guatemala, causing 23 and 53 deaths respectively since early 2026, according to PAHO data. Barbosa said measles is resurging globally amid persistent gaps in vaccination coverage, and this global trend is also affecting the Americas.

Vaccine Misinformation Drives Outbreaks

Noel Brewer, a behavioral scientist at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill who studies vaccination behaviors, said there is a profound problem with measles in all three North American countries. The US has had large outbreaks and exported those to Canada and Mexico, and those cases have come back again to the US, Brewer said. Misinformation has played a major role.

Health experts have blamed US President Donald Trump and his health secretary, noted vaccine sceptic Robert F Kennedy Jr, for fanning distrust in vaccinations. Kennedy spent nearly two years sowing confusion about the safety of vaccines. In just one recent example, Trump called for the measles, mumps and rubella combination vaccine to be split into separate shots, arguing without evidence that together they could be quite lethal.

The MMR vaccine has been the target of misinformation for more than two decades, including work by Kennedy before his White House role. The American Medical Association, the nation's largest doctors group, described the loss of measles elimination status as a deeply troubling and entirely preventable setback for our nation. Dr Annie Andrews, a Democratic senator-elect, said as a pediatrician she saw firsthand how decisions made in Washington hurt children and families.

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Nothing makes that clearer than the loss of our measles elimination status, she said. High-profile epidemiologists called Kennedy's work at the health department malpractice and equivalent to a crime scene. Barbosa called the role of misinformation in measles transmission dynamic and urged health departments to develop bespoke campaigns tailored to under-vaccinated communities.

Experts Warn Of Continuing Outbreaks

Paul Offit, an American pediatrician specializing in infectious diseases, said it is going to be back next year and the year after that, and until immunization rates go up, it is going to continue to be back. Public health leaders with the Big Cities Health Coalition, which leads health departments serving 47 million Americans, described the announcement as a profoundly sad moment for our country.

Recent declines in measles vaccination rates have opened the door to outbreaks across the country, resulting in preventable illness, hospitalizations and tragic loss of life, BHC members said in a statement. These outcomes are especially heartbreaking because measles is a disease that we know how to prevent, yet too many voices spreading fear and false information are exacerbating the problem. David Margolius of the Big Cities Health Coalition said what we are experiencing is not a United States specific thing.

Instead, there is a global surge in cases and a global decline in vaccination rate. Expert epidemiologists recommended the US measles status change during a closed-door meeting in Washington DC. A range of evidence would have been presented, including interviews with positive patients collected by local US health authorities and whole genome sequencing that can provide a fingerprint of the virus origin. The loss of elimination status carries real consequences for Americans.

Where measles cases were once typically imported by international travelers, endemic measles transmission means Americans face new risks of infection, and are being asked to dig up decades-old vaccination certificates and possibly quarantine for 21 days. Margolius said now is the time to go and find that evidence, because now this is a real day-to-day life thing that could happen to you.

Re-establishing elimination status will require a national plan to eliminate measles again, Brewer said, an integrated plan that is publicly communicated with specific tasks assigned to named parties. He added that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the president should speak out forcefully. A global map of WHO measles elimination status shows much of Asia and Africa have endemic status, while South and Central America as well as Australia have verified elimination status. Canada and the US have re-established measles status.