US stocks fell 5.6% over two days as Anthropic's volatile IPO and growing AI financing concerns sparked a broad selloff, with the Nasdaq dropping 7.2% and Nvidia shares plunging.

The US sharemarket lost 5.6 per cent of its value in just two days at the end of last week. The selloff coincided with the initial public offering of artificial intelligence firm Anthropic, but that float may have been only a contributing factor or catalyst rather than the underlying cause.

Anthropic Share Volatility

The value of Anthropic shares fluctuated wildly after opening on Thursday well above their issue price. The valuation on its debut of about US$1.5 trillion, or roughly US$2.3 trillion in Australian currency, hit a peak of about US$2 trillion before collapsing back to just under US$1.2 trillion. The stock dropped almost to its US$83 a share prospectus price at one stage, but ended trading on Friday at US$88.91.

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That volatility reflected both the unbridled optimism and the increasing scepticism about the sustainability of the AI boom. Investors questioned the extraordinary valuations that had been assigned to its key players. The friction between those opposing views was observable in how markets performed on Thursday and Friday. It was most noticeable in the 7.2 per cent crash in the value of the tech-laden Nasdaq index.

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The blue chip end of the tech sector, the Magnificent Seven stocks, was down nearly 8 per cent. As an indicator of how volatile market conditions were, the VIX index spiked to levels last seen in April last year. That was when Donald Trump unveiled his Liberation Day tariffs. The spike shows investor fear has returned to the forefront after a prolonged period of relative calm.

The Anthropic IPO sucked about US$120 billion of capital out of a market that increasingly appeared satiated with AI exposures. That may have been a contributing factor to the volatility, since those buying Anthropic may have been selling other AI-related stocks.

However, the sell-off reflected an acceleration of a trend that had been developing over time. The peak of AI valuations, and the overall market, was reached in early October. Since then, the S&P 500 has plunged more than 11 per cent and the Nasdaq index about 18 per cent. The Anthropic float and intensifying controversies surrounding Nvidia were not the root cause.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang had resigned a week earlier after being caught up in a sex and chip-smuggling scandal. These events may have generated a gut-wrenching moment last week, but the slow leaking of what many worried might be an AI bubble started some time ago. The Philadelphia Semiconductor index includes the stocks producing the chips that drive AI development. It had soared nearly 400 per cent since OpenAI released its ChatGPT AI chatbot in November 2022.

AI Market Decline Continues

But it began deflating about three months ago and has lost nearly 40 per cent of its value from its peak in August. Shares in leading neoclouds like CoreWeave and Nebius began falling even earlier. They are now down more than 70 per cent since their peaks this year. Nvidia shares have fallen nearly 28 per cent since Huang's downfall, but that accounts for only about 40 per cent of the fall since their peak this year.

A developing concern about the sustainability and vulnerability of AI financing has been a significant factor this year. The numbers are huge, even in the context of US equity and debt markets. The hyperscalers alone are now expected to spend almost US$800 billion this year and closer to US$1.2 trillion next year. Even the biggest and most profitable tech companies in the world are spending more than they generate in cashflow.

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They are being forced to borrow and raise new equity even as returns from that capital appear to be retreating ever further into the distance. There were concerns about Nvidia even before Huang found himself caught up in the scandal. Nvidia sits at the centre of a convoluted web of circular financings, using its cash flows and balance sheet to provide vendor finance to customers that could not get affordable finance elsewhere.

Political Blame And Data Centres

The structure and complexity of those financings, along with the accounting treatment used to record them, were being met with increasing cynicism by investors and analysts amid concerns they could implode. Donald Trump blames the Democrats and their rather strange win at the midterm elections for what happened last week. He wrote on Truth Social that the plunge was 100 per cent due to the fact that the Democrats are BAD due to their Anti Growth and Retribution Only Policies.

That blame game overlooks the reality that share prices of companies driving the AI boom were already retreating before the elections. The true driver of the political shift appears to be extraordinary voter opposition to the build out of data centres. That public resistance contributed to the Democratic Party's dominance of both chambers of Congress.

The Democrats won't be as friendly to AI tech titans or as supportive of the data centre build as a Trump administration heavily influenced by Silicon Valley billionaires. But the mood at the community level was already increasingly hostile to AI and data centres and was already slowing the data centre build.

With Democrats also dominating state-level elections, including gubernatorial races, it is most unlikely that data centre capacity will grow at the rate necessary to support the ambitions of hyperscalers and frontier labs. That would by itself have translated into a more sober reassessment of AI valuations. That unwinding was already translating into the market correction seen last week, which was rooted in deeper social and economic frictions rather than partisan politics.