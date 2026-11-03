US Midterm Elections 2024: Democrats Eye House Control Amid Cost of Living Concerns

US voters head to the polls in midterm elections with Democrats targeting House control. Rising food and fuel prices drive voter sentiment in key Senate races.

More than 57 million Americans had already voted early before Tuesday local time, indicating high engagement in the US midterm elections. Voters are expressing deep concern about the cost of living, particularly rising food and fuel prices. The Democrats are expected to regain control of the House of Representatives in this critical election. This shift would occur as the United States heads to the polls to decide on congressional power.

Historical Trends and Voter Sentiment

History is against Republicans as the president's party has lost congressional seats in nearly every midterm election since World War II. Donald Trump's approval rating is also near its lowest point, amid public frustration over the war with Iran and rising fuel prices. The election has largely become a referendum on Trump, who has urged supporters to treat the vote as if he were personally on the ballot. He has held more than two dozen rallies since October to mobilize his base.

Also read US Midterm Elections: Record Spending and High Stakes

Senate Races and Key Contests

Control of the Senate remains uncertain, with nearly 10 closely contested races, mostly in Republican-leaning states. The Michigan Senate contest between El-Sayed, 42, and Rogers, 63, represents a high-profile test of whether Republicans' identity-based attacks prove effective in a battleground state. El-Sayed would be the nation's first Muslim senator if he wins. A victory for El-Sayed, who has criticized Israel and supports policies such as universal healthcare, would also be seen as a boost for the Democratic Party's left wing ahead of the 2028 presidential election.

Voter Perspectives on Economy

At a voting center in a predominantly Black neighborhood in northwest Detroit, Natalia Town said she did not find efforts by Mike Rogers, the Republican Senate candidate, to court Black voters sincere. She felt El-Sayed would do more to bring down costs. The same sentiment echoed hundreds of kilometers to the south in Georgia. Donta Comer, a 38-year-old project manager voting in an Atlanta suburb, told Agence France-Presse (AFP) that it is just about the cost of living and gas prices.

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Republican Strategies and Campaign Spending

Republicans insist that Trump's tax cuts and anti-migrant stance will benefit voters. They are portraying Democratic candidates as left-wing radical socialists, a message that seemed to resonate with Daryl Ruley, an 84-year-old voter in Austin, Texas. Trump's tariffs and decision to attack Iran have added to domestic costs, making it difficult for Republican candidates to distance themselves from his policies. In Texas, Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico has his party once again dreaming of winning the biggest Republican state after decades of heartbreak. His scandal-plagued opponent, Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton, has benefited from a nine-figure investment from Elon Musk.

Controversies and Other State Battles

The Alaska Senate race has been thrown into turmoil after The New York Times reported that the campaign of Democratic candidate Mary Peltola helped recruit a third candidate who shares the first and last name of her Republican opponent, Dan Sullivan. Peltola has denied involvement, and Trump's Justice Department has launched a criminal probe into the allegations. In Kansas, Democrat Adam Hamilton, a megachurch pastor, holds a narrow polling lead over Republican US Senator Roger Marshall. Meanwhile, in Maine, Republican US Senator Susan Collins is seeking to defy the Democratic leanings of her home state and win a sixth term against Democrat Troy Jackson.