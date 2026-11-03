US Midterms 2026: Democrats Need Four Senate Seats and Six House Seats to Take Congress

Americans vote in the 2026 midterms with Republican control of Congress at stake. Democrats need a net gain of four Senate seats and six House seats to check Trump's agenda.

Americans head to the polls in the 2026 US midterm elections, with control of Congress and the final two years of Donald Trump's presidency at stake.

All 435 House seats and a third of the Senate are up for election. Results will decide whether Democrats can block Trump's agenda or whether he keeps his grip on power until the 2028 presidential election. The elections are on track to be America's most expensive ever. They are being fought on the cost of living, the war on Iran, artificial intelligence and data centres, abortion rights, the immigration crackdown and the president himself.

Also read Are the US midterms going to see a blue wave of Democrats winning seats

Trump Campaign Events

Trump will close the Republican campaign with a speech from the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. Trump said he wanted to speak at the Reflecting Pool to show how beautiful it is now that works are completed. He insisted the water feature had been vandalised, even though the government's own court submissions conceded the damage was caused by contractors, not vandals. He will also call into telephone rallies in various states.

On Sunday, Trump held what may be his final ever campaign rallies, in Iowa and Kansas, where Republicans are battling to hold Senate seats. Voters there are concerned about affordability, particularly the rising cost of diesel. To take control of the House, Democrats need to pick up at least six more seats for a total of 218. In the Senate, they need a net gain of four seats for 51.

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Republicans narrowly control Congress, holding a five-seat House majority with 219 seats, including an independent who votes Republican, against the Democrats' 214. Polling suggests Democrats are on track to win the House easily and possibly the Senate. The unpopular war on Iran and high inflation have pushed Trump's popularity to the lowest point of his political career.

Trump Approval Ratings Slump

Trump started his second term with an approval rating of 47 per cent, but the latest Reuters/Ipsos poll found it had slumped to 32 per cent. The same poll found 43 per cent of registered voters planned to vote for Democrats in these midterms and 35 per cent for Republicans, the biggest Democratic lead this year.

A win is now measured based on how many seats Democrats pick up rather than getting to a balance or status quo, says Cory Alpert, who worked in the Biden-Harris administration. Democrats winning both houses would frustrate Trump's agenda for the final two years of his presidency and revive the party ahead of the 2028 campaign.

Almost every president in US history has had to navigate a divided Congress where the other party controls one or both houses, said Ava Kalinauskas, a senior research associate at the United States Studies Centre. Midterm elections are typically considered a referendum on the current administration. We have seen polling that shows Americans feel financially worse off compared to when Trump was first in office, which is usually a telltale sign that they will punish the incumbent, Kalinauskas said.

How Midterm Elections Work

More than two-thirds of Americans think the country is headed in the wrong direction, and she says these factors are really motivating voters to the ballot box. Presidential elections are held every four years. In the middle of a president's term, citizens vote for all members of the House and a third of the Senate. A hundred senators serve staggered six-year terms, while the 435 House members serve two years.

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The midterms take place on the Tuesday after the first Monday of November, as stipulated in a law passed 181 years ago. Trump is not on the ballot. His term continues until the next presidential election at the end of 2028. A president can struggle to advance their legislative agenda if their party does not control both chambers.

Unlike in Australia, the president does not need a majority in the House to lead the country. A president can lead a unified Congress, where their party controls both chambers, or a divided Congress, where their party has partial or no control. A net increase of four seats in either chamber could bring change to the country and the rest of the world. Whether Republicans keep control may come down to a slim margin.

Throughout history, the president's party loses an average of 27 seats and it is likely to be the same case this cycle, Kalinauskas said. We have seen tit-for-tat attempts from both parties to use gerrymandering to cement gains in the lead-up to the midterms, but some of those gains might not hold, she said. Senate races tend to be more interesting and this year is no exception.

Key Senate Races Across States

Several states traditionally considered Republican strongholds appear to be facing tight races, including Texas and Kansas. Kansas holds the record for the longest continuous streak of single-party control of Senate seats; the last time it elected a Democrat was in 1932. More than 90 years later, the Democratic candidate is polling narrowly ahead of the Republican incumbent. In Michigan, Abdul El-Sayed is the Democratic candidate running against Republican Mike Rogers.

Haley Stevens, who lost the Democratic primary to El-Sayed, is also on Tuesday's ballot. El-Sayed is backed by the Democratic Socialists of America. Kalinauskas says his performance will give insight into where Democrats go from here in terms of messaging, with an eye to 2028. Voting takes place on Tuesday 3 November in the US, which runs from late Tuesday through to Wednesday afternoon in Australia.

Early results will start emerging after polls close, which vary by state as elections are not federally regulated. Most votes should be counted on election night, but in close jurisdictions official results may take longer.