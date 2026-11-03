Americans are voting in midterm elections that will decide control of Congress as President Trump rallies and the US conducts limited strikes on Iranian targets.

Polls opened at 7am on the US East Coast (11pm AEDT) as Americans began voting in midterm elections that could reshape the second half of Donald Trump's presidency.

Control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate is at stake. The first polls will close at 6pm Eastern time (10am tomorrow AEDT), with Texas and most Midwest states closing at 9pm Eastern (1pm tomorrow AEDT). Alaska closes at midnight Eastern (4pm tomorrow AEDT). All 435 House seats go up for grabs every two years, and 35 of the 100 Senate seats are up for election.

Also read Trump's Pattern Undermining US Democracy Amid Midterm Fears

That includes special elections for the two places vacated by J.D. Vance in Ohio and Marco Rubio in Florida when they resigned as senators to become vice president and secretary of state, respectively, and which have since been filled by temporary appointments. To take control of the House, the Democrats need to pick up at least six more seats (218 seats in total); in the Senate, they need to win a net four seats (51).

House and Senate Seat Counts

In the House of Representatives, Republicans hold a five-seat majority, with 219 seats, including an independent who votes Republican, against the Democrats' 214. One independent is Californian Kevin Kiley, who was elected as a Republican but changed in March. In the Senate, Republicans have 53 seats versus the Democrats' 47, including two independents who vote Democrat.

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In a 50-50 tie, the vice president casts the deciding vote; in this case, that would be Vance, which means the Republicans would remain in control. President Donald Trump wrapped up the Republican campaign with a speech from the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington, the site of a botched renovation. He joked about renaming the pool after himself, saying: We are giving serious thought to changing the name to the Trump Reflecting Pool.

We will announce that some time tomorrow. He then added: I am only kidding. Please do not report it. They will cut it off and they will say, He is changing the name.

US Strikes Iranian Targets

No. Trump said he wanted to speak at the pool to show how beautiful it is now that works were completed. He insisted the water feature had been vandalised, even though the government's own court submissions conceded the damage was caused by contractors, not vandals. The US has conducted defensive strikes on some Iranian targets in the Strait of Hormuz, an American official said, following earlier Iranian state television reports of explosions on Qeshm Island.

The official, who was not authorised to comment publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity, said that Iranians using surface-to-air missiles against US assets had been targeted. The strikes appeared limited rather than a full return to hostilities and came on the eve of the midterm elections. President Trump had previously said the US would not launch strikes on Iran before the elections. Iran's state-run Islamic Republic News Agency reported five blasts on Qeshm Island.

The Wall Street Journal reported the military had carried out limited strikes on Iranian targets in the Strait of Hormuz. Earlier, Vice President JD Vance told reporters he had spoken with Trump about talks with Iran and said that the president and I both feel pretty good about the prospects for potentially coming to a negotiated settlement.

In his speech, Trump noted the latest fall in the price of oil and pledged energy costs would come down a lot further once the war against Iran ended. The unpopular Iran war and high inflation have pushed Trump's popularity to the lowest point in his political career. Trump started his second term with an approval rating of 47 per cent, but the latest Reuters/Ipsos poll found his approval rating had slumped to 32 per cent.

The same poll found 43 per cent of registered voters planned to vote for the Democrats in these midterms, and 35 per cent for the Republicans, the biggest lead for the Democrats this year. Other polling suggested a blue wave for Democrats in both houses of Congress. The latest Reuters/Ipsos poll overnight showed Trump's approval rating near a record low, but signs that the battle for Congress between Democrats and Republicans could be tightening.

Ballot Disputes and Voting Concerns

The Supreme Court rejected a push for California to set aside thousands of mail-in ballots from people that the Trump administration claims are non-citizens. Attorney-General Todd Blanche encouraged people to report any potential non-citizens voting, sparking fears of unrest or even vigilantism at the polls. How Trump responds to the results, especially if Republicans lose control of Congress, could become one of the election's biggest stories.

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In the early hours of November 4, 2020, before vote counting had finished in several states, Trump declared victory and called for counting to stop. He ultimately lost to Democrat Joe Biden, but continued to falsely claim the election had been stolen, helping fuel the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol by a mob of his supporters who were seeking to stop certification of Biden's win by Congress.

Trump still falsely claims he won the 2020 election and has cast doubt on the integrity of these midterms, raising the prospect of Republican challenges if the party loses one or both chambers. The elections, which are on track to be America's most expensive ever, are being fought on issues including the cost of living, the war on Iran, artificial intelligence and data centres, abortion rights, the immigration crackdown, and, of course, the president himself.

The Democrats winning control of both houses would frustrate Trump's agenda for the final two years of his presidency, plus revive the party ahead of the 2028 presidential campaign. A win is now measured based on how many seats Democrats pick up rather than getting to a balance or status quo, says Cory Alpert, who worked in the Biden-Harris administration.

South Carolina Political Shift

Since the beginning of the US midterm campaigns, which reach their climax today, Donald Trump has held three rallies in my home state of South Carolina. Republicans haven't had to worry about South Carolina elections for a long time. We last elected a Democrat to statewide office in 2006. We most recently sent a Democrat to the Senate in 1998.

But 2026 is redrawing the political map and the US president's rally schedule makes it clear how far it has shifted. Republicans may well still hold some ground in today's midterms. But they are playing defence all the way to the horn. The results will determine whether the Democrats can neuter Trump's agenda or if he will maintain his grip on America until the next presidential election in November 2028.

Observers refer to both blue and red mirages, a term credited to data scientist Josh Mendelsohn in 2020 to describe the phenomenon of results appearing to favour Republicans at the start before shifting in the other direction. Election officials in the US report cumulative vote totals in real time as they count ballots, and the leading candidate can change throughout the night.

Those lead changes produce mirages - the illusion that a candidate is winning based on an unrepresentative sample of votes. While sudden changes in reported vote totals have often fuelled conspiracy theories in recent years, they are not new and are not evidence of vote tampering.