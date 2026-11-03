US Midterms 2026: Polls Open, Trump Approval Near Record Low, Democrats Eye Blue Wave

Polls have opened across 27 states in the US midterm elections, with President Trump's approval rating near a record low and Democrats hoping for a blue wave to take control of Congress.

Polls are now open in 27 states across the United States for the midterm elections, with the first polling places set to close at 6pm Eastern time, which is 10am AEDT.

Texas and most Midwest states will close at 9pm Eastern, while Alaska closes at midnight Eastern. For Australian readers, polls will start to close from 10am on Wednesday and continue from East to West until 4pm. President Donald Trump is not on the ballot, but the outcome will determine how much power he has to enact his policies for the rest of his term. A Reuters/Ipsos poll on Monday showed Trump's approval rating near a record low.

Also read US Midterms 2026: Democrats Need Four Senate Seats and Six House Seats to Take Congress

Trump's Record Low Approval Rating

A week before polling day, the Economist recorded a net approval rating of -27, with 34 per cent of voters approving of his job performance and 61 per cent disapproving. That is a lower net approval rating than any other president has recorded just before their midterm elections since World War II. Trump gave his final address of the campaign at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington DC.

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On election morning, he gave a wide-ranging interview where he announced a deal that would end military aid to Israel by the end of 2026. Asked for his pitch to voters, Trump said they should vote Republican to keep America great, claiming the US is now the hottest country in the world and that everyone respects us again.

He said he would accept the results of his race but also suggested it could somehow be stolen, and urged Alaskans to turn out and vote. Later in the interview, Trump said aid to Israel would be stopped because Israel no longer needs it. He said some Democrats and left-wing politicians were using US funding to Israel as a talking point to criticise Republicans.

Congressional Seats Up For Election

Trump said, Now, as far as paying Israel, Bibi Netanyahu and I have made a deal that we give Israel $US4 billion ($5.7 billion) a year, and we made a deal months ago that we're stopping. All 435 seats in the House of Representatives are on the ballot, as members serve two-year terms. In the Senate, 35 seats are up for grabs because senators serve six-year staggered terms, meaning just one-third of Senate seats are up for election.

If Democrats can flip at least four Republican-held Senate seats and not lose any of their existing seats, they will win a Senate majority. Key races include North Carolina, Ohio, Texas, Maine, Kansas, Alaska, Iowa, Michigan, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Georgia. The Republican Party only needs to lose three seats to lose control of the House. The president's party nearly always goes backwards in the House of Representatives at the midterm elections, regardless of political stripes.

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Other polling suggested the Democrats could sweep both houses of Congress in a blue wave. The battle for Congress between Democrats and Republicans could be tightening, but signs point to a possible blue wave. In Alaska, Donald Trump won the state in 2024, but surging heating fuel, electricity and grocery prices are disproportionately affecting residents of this remote, traditionally red state. The state's Republican Senate candidate is Dan Sullivan, and his rival is Democrat Mary Peltola.

Alaska Senate Race Legal Dispute

Last week, the US Department of Justice filed a lawsuit requesting Alaska not to certify its Senate results if Peltola wins, arguing that having two Dan Sullivans on the ballot threatened the integrity of the vote count. A federal judge on Sunday dismissed the lawsuit, which Peltola's team had described as baseless and said raised profound constitutional concerns.

The Associated Press has a dedicated Decision Team of election analysts, researchers and race callers, but they do not make projections or name apparent or likely winners. The AP says it only calls a race when fully confident that race has been won, defined most simply as the moment the trailing candidates no longer have a path to victory. Once the midterm results are in, the outcome will immediately begin to shape the remainder of Donald Trump's presidency.

Attention will soon turn to the next presidential election, which is set for November 7, 2028. Candidates are expected to begin positioning themselves for potential runs, as Trump considers how to cement his legacy in American politics and beyond.