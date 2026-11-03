US Midterm Polls Open in 27 States as Trump Approval Near Record Low

Polls have opened across 27 US states for midterm elections that will decide control of Congress, with President Trump's approval near a record low and Democrats hoping for a blue wave.

Polls have opened in 27 US states for midterm elections that could reshape the second half of Donald Trump's presidency. The elections are held midway between presidential elections to determine the make-up of Congress.

All 435 seats in the House of Representatives and a third of the 100 Senate seats are up for election. Republicans currently control both chambers. Polls began opening at 7am on the US East Coast (11pm AEDT) and will start to close at 6pm Eastern time (10am AEDT). Texas and most Midwest states close at 9pm Eastern (1pm AEDT), while Alaska closes at midnight Eastern (4pm AEDT).

Also read Trump Closes Midterm Campaign at Reflecting Pool as Polls Show Democrats Leading Key Senate Races

Australian Poll Closing Times And Election Impact

For Australian readers, polls close from 10am Wednesday and continue from east to west until 4pm. The results will determine whether Democrats can neuter Trump's agenda or if he maintains his grip on America until the next presidential election in November 2028. Trump wrapped up the Republican campaign with a speech at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington. He drew controversy for focusing on his recent strikes on Iran.

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A Reuters/Ipsos poll on Monday showed Trump's approval rating near a record low, but other signs suggest the battle for Congress could be tightening. Some polling indicates Democrats could sweep both houses in a blue wave. In his speech, Trump noted the latest fall in oil prices and pledged energy costs would come down a lot further once the war against Iran ended. The US has confirmed defensive strikes on some Iranian targets in the Strait of Hormuz.

An American official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Iranians using surface-to-air missiles against US assets were targeted. The strikes appeared limited rather than a full return to hostilities. They came on the eve of the midterms, after Trump had previously said the US would not launch strikes on Iran before the elections. Iran's state-run Islamic Republic News Agency reported five blasts on Qeshm Island.

A correspondent heard the explosions in quick succession, and residents spotted planes in the skies above the island. The unpopular Iran war and its impact on US petrol prices and the economy have been a vulnerability for Republicans as they try to keep control of Congress.

Trump Iran Talks And Voter Fraud Allegations

Earlier, Vice President JD Vance told reporters he had spoken with Trump about talks with Iran and said the president and I both feel pretty good about the prospects for potentially coming to a negotiated settlement. The Supreme Court rejected a push for California to set aside thousands of mail-in ballots from people the Trump administration claims are non-citizens. Attorney-General Todd Blanche encouraged people to report any potential non-citizens voting, sparking fears of unrest or vigilantism at the polls.

Americans have been encouraged to dob in non-citizen voters, heightening those fears. In South Carolina, Trump has held three rallies during the campaign. Republicans last elected a Democrat to statewide office in 2006 and last sent a Democrat to the Senate in 1998. But 2026 is redrawing the political map.

Republicans may still hold some ground, but they are playing defence all the way to the horn. Democrats need a net gain of 4 seats to control the Senate and 3 seats to control the House, where all 435 seats are up every two years. One independent, Californian Kevin Kiley, was elected as a Republican but changed in March. The Senate has 100 seats, with 33 up for election this year.

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Senate Seat Vacancies And Vice President Tiebreaker

That includes special elections for the two places vacated by JD Vance in Ohio and Marco Rubio in Florida when they resigned to become vice president and secretary of state. Those seats have since been filled by temporary appointments. In a 50-50 tie, the vice president casts the deciding vote. That would be Vance, meaning Republicans would remain in control.

How Trump responds to the results, especially if Republicans lose control of Congress, could become one of the election's biggest stories. In the early hours of November 4, 2020, before vote counting finished in several states, Trump declared victory and called for counting to stop.

Trump 2020 Election Lies And Midterm Challenges

He ultimately lost to Democrat Joe Biden but continued to falsely claim the election was stolen, helping fuel the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol by a mob of his supporters seeking to stop certification of Biden's win. Trump still falsely claims he won the 2020 election and has cast doubt on the integrity of these midterms, raising the prospect of Republican challenges if the party loses one or both chambers.

This year, the Trump administration has pressed states for voter data and launched investigations into non-citizen voting, which election experts and studies have found little evidence to support. The term red mirage was credited to data scientist Josh Mendelsohn in 2020 to describe results appearing to favour Republicans before shifting in the other direction. Election officials report cumulative vote totals in real time as they count ballots, and the leading candidate can change throughout the night.

Vote Mirage Illusion And Australia Economic Ties

Those lead changes produce mirages, the illusion that a candidate is winning based on an unrepresentative sample of votes. While sudden changes in reported vote totals have often fuelled conspiracy theories in recent years, they are not new and are not evidence of vote tampering. The outcome of the US midterm elections will have significant consequences for Australia's economy, trade and security ties with Washington.