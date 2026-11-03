US Midterms: Democrats Gain Ground in House and Senate Races Amid Trump Discontent

Polls show Democrats poised to regain the House and challenge the Senate as Trump's approval rating drops, reshaping the political landscape in key states like Texas and Michigan.

Concerns regarding government corruption and rising inflation have significantly impacted President Donald Trump's standing in traditionally Republican strongholds. His approval rating has slipped to a low of 32 percent in the days leading up to the midterm elections on Tuesday. This decline in public support has created new battlegrounds in states that previously voted decisively for Trump in the 2024 election cycle.

House Control Shifts to Democrats

Current polling data indicates that Democrats are well-positioned to regain control of the US House of Representatives. This potential shift would grant the Democratic majority the power to impeach the president, initiate federal revenue bills, and pass legislation that Trump currently opposes. The loss of the House would severely limit the executive branch's ability to force through policy changes and legislative agendas without bipartisan cooperation.

Also read Trump Closes Midterm Campaign at Reflecting Pool as Polls Show Democrats Leading Key Senate Races

Senate Races Determine Balance of Power

While the House outlook is clearer, the US Senate remains highly uncertain with several races too close to call. Democrats currently hold 49 of the 100 Senate seats and need to win just two of the five remaining competitive races to secure a majority. Controlling the Senate is critical for amending federal legislation, overseeing funding, and conducting impeachment trials. A loss in both chambers would be disastrous for Trump and Republicans, effectively defanging their legislative power.

Texas Upset Potential in Key State

Texas has been a Republican stronghold for decades, with the last Democratic senator elected in 1993. However, the race for the Senate seat is tightening significantly. Democratic candidate James Talarico, an eighth-generation Texan and former teacher, is leading Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton in most polls. Recent surveys show Talarico with a 7-point advantage, projecting 50 percent of the vote. Paxton has struggled with controversy, including a recent deal to reduce a child abuser's sentence, while failing to retain Trump's base.

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Michigan Nomination Drama Impacts Race

In Michigan, the Democratic nomination process created unexpected turmoil before the general election. Abdul El-Sayed narrowly defeated Representative Hayley Stevens to become the Democratic nominee. However, Stevens recently reversed her endorsement and backed Republican Mike Rogers. This sudden shift in allegiance has created a volatile environment in a state that has seen Trump gain ground in recent years. The impact of Stevens's decision will not be known until polls close on Tuesday.

Global Economic Consequences for Midterms

The outcome of these elections carries significant weight for international markets and foreign policy. Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers noted that global leaders are closely watching the results due to potential economic consequences. He highlighted that US decisions regarding the war in the Middle East directly impact global inflation and the cost-of-living crisis. Chalmers emphasized that Australians are suffering from the geopolitical fallout, urging for an immediate end to conflicts to stabilize economic conditions.