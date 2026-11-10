US Moves Aircraft from RAF Mildenhall After Iran Threat, Raises Alert Level to Charlie

The US evacuated refuelling tankers from RAF Mildenhall after a threat from Iran, moving them to Germany and other locations, and upgraded security at RAF Mildenhall and RAF Lakenheath to Force Protection Condition Charlie.

Two US refuelling tankers using the RAF Mildenhall military base diverted to Germany earlier on Monday Washington time, while several other tankers at the base were moved to Germany and other locations later in the day, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The movement followed a threat from Iran, according to the report. The precise nature of the threat to RAF Mildenhall remains under discussion among US officials, the Journal said. The US upgraded the security posture at RAF Mildenhall and RAF Lakenheath, the report said, citing a US official familiar with the matter. The posture was raised to Force Protection Condition Charlie, the second-highest defensive threat level in the US Department of Defence security system.

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Security Level Raised at RAF Bases

FPCON Charlie occurs when intelligence indicates that a form of terrorist action is likely. A British Ministry of Defence spokesperson said: We do not routinely comment on the activity of other nations. Aircraft and other assets move regularly according to operational requirements. A US Air Force spokesperson declined to provide the Wall Street Journal with details about the movement of assets.

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The spokesperson said US aircraft rotate between installations and operating locations for a variety of reasons. Reuters could not immediately reach the US Air Force. The White House, the Pentagon and the US European Command did not immediately respond to requests for comment sent outside regular business hours. The reported evacuation follows a security incident at RAF Fairford in south-west England in September.

A man was arrested outside RAF Fairford airbase in September over a security incident. Two others were arrested later on suspicion of assisting Iranian intelligence. The circumstances of the incident remain largely unexplained and attracted huge international attention. It came at a time of heightened concern about the security implications for Western states of the war between the US and Iran.

Iran Denies Involvement in Security Incident

It prompted the withdrawal of US bomber jets from the UK base after a suspected terror plot. Andy Burnham said last month. Tehran's ambassador to Britain has denied accusations that it was involved in any plot against the airbase. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said in July that the Fairford base and any other base used to launch attacks against Iran were legitimate targets.

The US had already pulled bomber jets from the UK base after the suspected terror plot. The latest moves at RAF Mildenhall mark a further adjustment of US air assets in Britain amid continuing tensions with Iran. The movement came weeks after Washington withdrew its bombers from RAF Fairford airbase in south-west England over a suspected Iran-linked security incident.

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US Evacuates Aircraft From RAF Mildenhall

The US military evacuated aircraft from RAF Mildenhall in Britain on Monday after a threat from Iran, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.