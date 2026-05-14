US Mother Sentenced to Life in Prison for Husband's Murder

Kouri Richins, a US mother, has been sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole for the murder of her husband Eric Richins, who died from a cocktail laced with fentanyl at home. Richins was also convicted of multiple felonies, including insurance fraud, forgery, and attempted murder. Her family and social workers encountered a wide range of behavior and threats during her incarceration, leading to her extended sentence.

A US mother, Kouri Richins, has been sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole for murdering her husband, Eric Richins. Richins was convicted in March of aggravated murder for lacing his drink with five times the lethal dose of fentanyl at home, and also found guilty of insurance fraud, forgery, and attempted murder.

Her husband would have turned 44 on the day she was sentenced. Richins maintains her innocence and intends to appeal. The case gained attention when Richins was promoting a children's book about grief, which was criticized for trivializing the tragedy and reducing her sons to props. Richins' father-in-law and sister-in-law urged life imprisonment to protect the sons, who felt unsafe with Richins in proximity and showed signs of abuse





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Murder Convicted Sentenced Fentanyl House-Flipping Debt

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