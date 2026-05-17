US Navy Jets Collide at a Base in Idaho, Causing a Miracle Escape for Air Force Personnel

The incident occurred during the Gunfighter Skies air show at the Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho. The collision was between two US Navy EA18-G Growlers from the Electronic Attack Squadron 129.

Air Force personnel had a miraculous escape after their jets collided at an air show at a base in Idaho. The collision involved two US Navy EA18-G Growlers from the Electronic Attack Squadron 129 in Whidbey Island , Washington.

, The aircrew involved in the incident are in a stable condition, The base had been locked down after the incident, but has since been reopened to allow guests to leave, This year's Gunfighter Skies event was the first at the base since 2018, when a hang glider died in a crash during an air show performance. A video captured shows the two aircraft appear to make contact and then spin in tandem as the crew members eject and their parachutes open.

The planes then fall together, exploding into a fireball upon impact as the crew members drop to the ground nearby





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Jumpsuit Ejected Parachutes Stable Reopened Video Air Show Collision Miraculous Escape Miracle Escape Mountain Home Air Force Base Gunfighter Skies Whidbey Island Electronic Attack Squadron 129

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