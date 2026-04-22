US Navy Prioritizes Next-Gen Submarines Over AUKUS Vessels, Production Lags

The US Navy’s new submarine chief confirms the next generation of ballistic missile submarines take priority over the Virginia-class subs promised to Australia under the AUKUS pact, while acknowledging production delays and broader industrial base challenges.

The United States Navy's top submarine official, Vice Admiral Robert Gaucher, has affirmed that the next generation of nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines are the Navy’s foremost priority, surpassing the Virginia-class submarines crucial to the AUKUS security pact with Australia .

While maintaining the AUKUS agreement remains 'on-plan,' Gaucher acknowledged that the production of Virginia-class submarines is significantly lagging behind required levels, despite ongoing discussions with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and assurances from the Australian government regarding timely delivery. Current production rates are around 1.2 boats annually, falling short of the nearly doubled output needed to fulfill the commitment of transferring three to five submarines to Australia.

Gaucher, appointed as the Pentagon’s dedicated submarine 'tsar' in February, emphasized the unwavering priority of the Columbia-class submarine program, stating it takes precedence over both the Navy’s own Virginia-class needs and the AUKUS obligations. He described the two projects as being in direct competition for resources and capacity, though not entirely. The challenges extend beyond the AUKUS agreement, encompassing broader issues within the US maritime industrial base.

Gaucher’s appointment itself signifies the Pentagon’s heightened focus on submarine production, reporting directly to the Deputy Secretary of Defence. The 2027 budget proposal includes a record $65 billion investment in naval shipbuilding, underscoring the commitment to increasing production rates. Gaucher reiterated his dedication to accelerating production across the board, stating that AUKUS remains 'on-plan' but requires substantial effort.

However, other experts express more skepticism. Retired Admiral John Aquilino, former commander of US Indo-Pacific Command, highlighted the discrepancy between contracted delivery times and actual output, demanding improved performance from defense contractors. Concerns also center on the political influence of defense contractors, who strategically distribute production across numerous congressional districts, potentially leading to leniency from lawmakers regarding subpar performance.

Shipbuilder HII reported a 14 percent increase in 'throughput' but declined to disclose the current Virginia-class production rate, deferring to the Navy. The future of AUKUS hinges on the ability of the US to overcome these production hurdles. Despite the concerns, some remain optimistic. Former Australian chief of navy Mike Noonan believes AUKUS milestones are achievable with focused effort and support.

Abe Denmark, a key architect of AUKUS, suggests that excessive attention is being paid to submarine production rates alone. The situation is further complicated by the political landscape, with Donald Trump’s scrutiny potentially intensifying pressure for delivery. The Australian government will likely face increasing demands for concrete progress as the planned transfer of submarines, beginning with second-hand vessels in 2032, approaches.

The core issue remains the capacity of the US industrial base to simultaneously meet its own needs, fulfill AUKUS commitments, and maintain a competitive edge in the evolving geopolitical landscape. The success of AUKUS is not solely a matter of submarine numbers, but also of the broader ecosystem supporting their production, maintenance, and deployment





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