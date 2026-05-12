US Passenger Updates Life Inside Cruise Ship Quarantines Amid Hantavirus Outbreak Delays

A US passenger who was onboard the MV Hondius cruise ship shared updates from inside quarantine as delays plagued the Australian government's repatriation plans. The passenger, Jake Rosmarin, had to quarantine in the Netherlands due to complications with getting the group back. However, complications with getting the group back to Australia has led to a delay, with the passengers now told they will be carrying out the first few days of quarantine in the Netherlands.

A passenger who was onboard the MV Hondius cruise ship at the heart of a deadly hantavirus outbreak shared an update from inside quarantine as delays plagued the Australian government's repatriation plans.

Rosmarin, a US citizen, posted regular updates during the 35-day cruise and continued doing so after news of the hantavirus outbreak. The outbreak, which has killed three people and left another fighting for life, was caused by contact with infected rodents. According to Rosmarin, the repatriation flight was smooth, but he had to carry out the first few days of quarantine in the Netherlands due to complications with getting the group back to Australia.

The passengers were expected to remain in the Netherlands until a flight can be organised to take them to Perth later this week. Rosmarin described the quarantine unit as a 'very long few days' but expressed gratitude for the support he had received





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Hantavirus Outbreak Cruise Ship Quarantine Passenger Updates Smooth Repatriation Flight Long Quarantine Days Gratitude For Support

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