The Lowy Institute report reveals the US-China power gap in Asia hit a record low. President Trump's Iran conflict and shifting military focus are credited with weakening Washington's regional dominance.

A respected new analysis indicates that the strategic advantage held by the United States over China in the Asian region has shrunk to its narrowest point since monitoring began in 2018. The Lowy Institute's latest Asia Power Index reveals that the gap between the two nations across 131 metrics has plunged significantly, driven largely by the resource strain of the conflict in the Middle East.

Record Low Power Gap Between Rivals

Donald Trump's military engagements against Iran have inadvertently created an environment where China is now within a small margin of surpassing the United States as the most powerful nation in Asia. The report details that the disparity in military capabilities between the Washington administration and Beijing has fallen to its lowest recorded level, signaling a major shift in the regional balance of power.

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Impact Of Middle East Conflict On Asia

Hunter Marston and Jack Sato, the authors of the report, argue that the conflict in the Middle East following coordinated strikes on Iran in February has fueled perceptions of Washington's waning interest in Asia. The decision by the Trump administration to shift military resources from the Indo-Pacific to the Persian Gulf highlighted a lack of singular focus on the Asian theater. US strikes on Iran have depleted American missile stocks and weakened its overall military capabilities, leading to fewer joint exercises and defense dialogues with primary regional allies like Australia, Japan, and South Korea over the past year.

AI Safety At Center Of Diplomatic Talks

The rapid development of artificial intelligence became a central topic at the APEC summit in Shenzhen, where Donald Trump and Xi Jinping agreed that humans must always be involved in military decisions utilizing AI. This diplomatic alignment occurred just days after Prime Minister Anthony Albanese implored the leaders to ensure safe AI deployment. Foreign Minister Penny Wong is scheduled to highlight Australia's role in forming AI safeguards, warning that tools to sway elections are becoming faster and cheaper, requiring advanced companies like Anthropic to build in robust security protections.

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Stakeholder Positions And Strategic Responses

Despite the attention given to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's call for middle powers to collaborate, the report found they had only a middling year in Asia. Russia remains ahead of Australia in fifth place, trailing only the US, China, India, and Japan as the region is dominated by great power rivalry. Solomon Islands Prime Minister Matthew Wale is set to visit Canberra to strike a comprehensive treaty, representing an Australian attempt to push back against China's growing influence in the Pacific through economic and diplomatic means.

Economic And Military Score Breakdown

The US received a comprehensive power score of 78.9, measured across areas from military capability to cultural influence, placing it just 5.3 points ahead of China. The authors state that this narrowing divide owes more to Washington's missteps than to any major advances on Beijing's part, demonstrating how quickly a superpower can erode its credibility. However, they credit Xi Jinping for continuing to expand China's maritime warfare capabilities, noting Beijing's increasing willingness to challenge territorial claims of smaller countries like the Philippines and test Washington's security commitments.