US President Considers 60-Day Ceasefire Extension with Iran

Donald Trump is deliberating a proposal to extend the US-Iran ceasefire for 60 days, with key obstacles including the Strait of Hormuz and Iran's nuclear program.

Donald Trump is considering whether to approve a proposal that would prolong the ceasefire between Washington and Tehran. The proposed arrangement would extend the truce for another 60 days, buying time for both sides to negotiate a more permanent settlement.

The US President revealed on Saturday morning he would convene senior advisers in the White House Situation Room before reaching a decision. Trump wrote on Truth Social that he would be meeting now in the Situation Room to make a final determination. The White House later confirmed the meeting had concluded but declined to provide details on any outcome. A senior Iranian source told Reuters an agreement was close but had not yet received final approval.

Trump stated that Iran must agree they will never have a Nuclear Weapon or Bomb, and the Hormuz Strait must be immediately open, no tolls, for unrestricted shipping traffic in both directions. The future of the Strait of Hormuz remains one of the biggest obstacles to a deal. The strategically important waterway carries a significant share of the world energy exports and has been heavily disrupted during the conflict.

Rising oil prices and pressure on global supply chains have added urgency to efforts to reopen shipping routes. Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said management of the waterway should be determined by Iran and Oman, while Iran semi-official Fars news agency reported the strait would reopen only after the United States lifted restrictions on Iranian shipping. Trump appeared to reject suggestions that money would change hands as part of the arrangement. Differences also remain over Iran nuclear program.

Washington continues to insist Tehran abandon any pathway to developing a nuclear weapon. As discussions continue, attention has turned to where Iran stockpile of highly enriched uranium could ultimately be held. Tehran wants sanctions lifted, US military forces withdrawn from the region, and any long-term settlement to address Israel military operations in Lebanon. The conflict, launched by the United States and Israel on February 28, has left thousands dead and contributed to sharp economic disruption across global energy markets.

Trump acknowledged the impact the conflict has had on shipping through the Gulf and suggested normal operations could soon resume. In his Truth Social post, he said mines would be removed from the Strait of Hormuz and vessels stranded there could begin returning home. The ceasefire, initially established in early March after weeks of intense airstrikes and naval engagements, has been fragile. Both sides have accused each other of violations.

The extension proposal, reportedly brokered by Qatar and Oman, aims to create a conducive environment for comprehensive talks. Analysts suggest that Trump decision could hinge on domestic political considerations, as he faces pressure from both hawkish allies who favor a tougher stance on Iran and from business interests concerned about rising energy costs. The conflict has already caused oil prices to surge by over 30 percent, with Brent crude trading above 90 dollars per barrel.

Global shipping companies have rerouted vessels away from the Strait of Hormuz, leading to longer transit times and increased insurance premiums. The humanitarian toll has been severe, with over 5,000 casualties reported, including civilians caught in crossfire. International organizations have called for an immediate de-escalation. On the nuclear issue, Iran has consistently denied seeking nuclear weapons, but its enrichment activities have alarmed Western powers.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reports that Iran stockpile of enriched uranium now far exceeds the limits set by the 2015 nuclear deal, from which the US withdrew in 2018. Any long-term agreement would likely need to address inspection regimes and enrichment levels. Iran also demands that the US lift all sanctions imposed after the withdrawal, which have crippled its economy.

Meanwhile, Israel has conducted airstrikes against Iranian-linked targets in Syria and Lebanon, complicating negotiations. The US military presence in the region includes naval task forces and air bases in Gulf states, which Iran views as a threat. As the Situation Room meeting concluded, speculation grew about the outcome. Some reports suggest that Trump may approve the 60-day extension with conditions, such as a commitment from Iran to halt all nuclear enrichment above a certain threshold and to allow IAEA inspections.

Others believe he may reject the proposal to maintain maximum pressure. The coming days will be critical for determining the trajectory of US-Iran relations and the stability of the Middle East. The decision will also impact global energy markets and the geopolitical landscape of the region. Iran has warned that any failure to reach an agreement could lead to renewed hostilities, while the US has reiterated its readiness to defend its interests and allies.

The international community watches closely as the clock ticks on the current truce





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