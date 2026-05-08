US President Donald Trump Announces Ceasefire and Prisoner Swap Between Russia and Ukraine for Victory Day weekend

US President Donald Trump announced a three-day ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine from Saturday, May 9, to Monday, May 11, as well as a prisoner swap, which will include a suspension of all kinetic activity and a prison swap of 1,000 prisoners from each country, coinciding with Russia's Victory Day celebrations and a military parade in Moscow's Red Square.

US President Donald Trump said there will be a three-day ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine over the weekend, as well as a prisoner swap . The ceasefire, which Trump said would last from Saturday, May 9 to Monday, May 11, coincides with Russia ’s Victory Day celebrations.

Russia announced a ceasefire for May 8 to 9 to coincide with commemorations of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in World War II and a military parade in Moscow’s Red Square. Ukraine announced its own proposal for an open-ended ceasefire that started at midnight on Tuesday, urging Russia to reciprocate.

Officials said on Thursday that Ukraine’s top negotiator, Rustem Umerov, had arrived in Miami for a series of meetings with US representatives as peace talks on ending Russia’s war in Ukraine have stalled in recent months. The US-brokered talks are deadlocked over Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region. Moscow demands Kyiv pull troops back from parts of the region it has failed to capture in its four-year full-scale invasion. Ukraine says it will not cede land that it controls.

Moscow and Kyiv have both accused each other of violating ceasefires that each has separately declared





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Ceasefire Ukraine Russia War Prisoner Swap US-Brokered Talks Donetsk Region Victory Day

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