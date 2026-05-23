US President Donald Trump's Ambitions to Expand Influence in Western Hemisphere

US President Donald Trump has sought to expand the influence of the US in the Western Hemisphere, aiming to achieve this through actions such as eyeing off Greenland and the Panama Canal, and through threats to intervene in Venezuela. Trump has also expressed interest in temporarily stopping US military operations in the Middle East and focusing on a new target in the Western Hemisphere.

For much of his second term, US President Donald Trump has sought to expand the influence of the US in the Western Hemisphere . His ambitions have stretched from eyeing off Greenland and the Panama Canal , to forcing a change of government in Venezuela .

But even with the US military occupied in a war in the Middle East, he has begun to eye a new target, closer to home. On the way back from Iran, ... we'll have come in, stop about 100 yards offshore, and they'll say, 'Thank you very much. We give up.





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Western Hemisphere US Influence Greenland Panama Canal Venezuela Middle East Military Operations Trump's Actions Havana Summit Naval And Air Force Flights Monroe Doctrine Cold War Intervention US Policies Castro Cuban Missile Crisis Neocolonialism Imperialistic Policies Economic Control US-Cuba Diplomacy Cuba-US Relations

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