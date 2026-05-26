US President Donald Trump's latest medical examination goes 'perfectly' as concerns over his age and stamina resurface

US President Donald Trump spent more than three hours at Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre for preventive medical and dental checkups, marking his fourth publicly disclosed medical exam since returning to office for a second term. The examination comes as he tries to project strength ahead of midterm elections that will test his sway with voters.

US President Donald Trump said his latest medical examination went "perfectly" as his health faces renewed public scrutiny due to concerns over his age and stamina .

The 79-year-old president spent more than three hours at Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre for what the White House described as preventive medical and dental checkups. It was Trump's fourth publicly disclosed medical exam since he returned to office for a second term, and it comes as he tries to project strength ahead of midterm elections that will test his sway with voters.

In a social media post after the visit, Trump said that he had just finished his "6 month physical" and that "Everything checked out PERFECTLY". For decades, administrations have released selected results from presidential physicals, offering the public a glimpse at the commander-in-chief's health. But the results are filtered through the White House and must be approved by the president, raising questions about what the public does and doesn't get to see.

Trump, a Republican, turns 80 next month and was the oldest person elected US president. His immediate predecessor, President Joe Biden, a Democrat, was 82 when he left office, dropping out of the 2024 presidential race because of widespread concerns he was too old for the job. A study found that less than half of US adults think Trump has the mental sharpness or physical health to serve effectively as president.

For a president of Trump's age, a complete physical would be expected to include advanced heart testing, screening for common cancers and a cognitive assessment, along with basics like height, weight and blood pressure. The White House has not disclosed what the visit entailed but expressed confidence in what it will show.

President Trump is the sharpest and most accessible President in American history who is working nonstop to solve problems and deliver on his promises, and he remains in excellent health, according to the White House spokesperson. In the weeks leading up to his visit, Trump has been saying he feels as good as he did five decades ago — even as he jokes about his fondness for fast food and his minimal exercise regimen.

Yet he's also sensitive to perceptions about his age, noting that he takes extra caution descending the steps from Air Force One to avoid headlines about a stumble. There is no law requiring presidents to publicise their health records, and the degree of transparency has varied by administration. Trump's past reports have been criticised for offering scant detail and providing statistics that some medical experts eyed with scepticism.

Critics have pointed to Trump's meandering speeches and sometimes bellicose rhetoric as evidence of cognitive decline. Last month, a statement from more than 30 neurologists, psychiatrists and other medical experts warned of an "increasingly dangerous decline" in his behaviour based on what they called "objectively observable signs of serious medical concern". Just like any other patient, presidents get to choose what's disclosed about their health.

Questions about transparency have become more acute as America elects ageing presidents like Trump and Biden





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