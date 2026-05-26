US President Donald Trump Undergoes Medical Examination Amid Concerns Over Age and Stamina

US President Donald Trump has undergone a medical examination at Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre, with the White House describing it as a preventive medical and dental checkup. The 79-year-old president spent more than three hours at the centre, with Trump later stating that his medical examination had gone 'perfectly'.

US President Donald Trump has undergone a medical examination at Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre, with the White House describing it as a preventive medical and dental checkup.

The 79-year-old president spent more than three hours at the centre, with Trump later stating that his medical examination had gone 'perfectly'. The examination comes as Trump faces renewed public scrutiny over his age and stamina, with concerns being raised about his ability to serve effectively as president. Trump, a Republican, is set to turn 80 next month, making him the oldest person elected US president.

His immediate predecessor, President Joe Biden, a Democrat, was 82 when he left office, and dropped out of the 2024 presidential race due to concerns over his age. A recent survey found that less than half of US adults think Trump has the mental sharpness or physical health to serve effectively as president.

Dr Jeffrey Kuhlman, a former White House physician, stated that a complete physical for a president of Trump's age would include advanced heart testing, screening for common cancers, and a cognitive assessment, along with basics like height, weight, and blood pressure. The White House has expressed confidence in the results of Trump's examination, with spokesperson Davis Ingle stating that Trump is 'the sharpest and most accessible President in American history' who remains in 'excellent health'.

Trump has been sensitive to perceptions about his age, noting that he takes extra caution when descending the steps from Air Force One to avoid headlines about a stumble. There is no law requiring presidents to publicise their health records, and the degree of transparency has varied by administration. Trump's past reports have been criticised for offering scant detail and providing statistics that some medical experts have eyed with scepticism.

Critics have pointed to Trump's meandering speeches and sometimes bellicose rhetoric as evidence of cognitive decline, with a statement from over 30 medical experts warning of an 'increasingly dangerous decline' in his behaviour. Trump has boasted of having 'aced' cognitive tests while deriding Biden, who faced questions about his mental acuity. Trump's previous physicals have included the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, used to screen for dementia and cognitive impairment.

However, some medical experts have questioned the accuracy of Trump's cognitive test results, with one expert stating that 'any so-called medical professionals engaging in armchair diagnosis or false speculation for political purposes are clearly breaking the Hippocratic Oath they've sworn to'. Questions about transparency have become more acute as America elects ageing presidents like Trump and Biden, with some experts suggesting an independent medical organisation to review and report on the health of the president and those in the line of succession.

Trump's first medical report in his second term was released last April, with a diagnosis of chronic venous insufficiency being made in July. This condition causes blood to pool in Trump's veins, a common issue in older adults





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Donald Trump Medical Examination Age And Stamina White House Preventive Checkup

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