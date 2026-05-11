US President Donald Trump Visits China This Week With Several Top Executives, Including Elon Musk and Tim Cook

US President Donald Trump is set to visit China this week, accompanied by several top executives including Elon Musk and Tim Cook. The US and China have been at loggerheads over key issues, including trade tariffs, the Iran war, and Taiwan, but are aiming for 'more stability' by Trump's visit. They will be negotiating trade and economic issues, with artificial intelligence also a key focus due to top tech companies' supply chains heavily dependent on China.

In short: Several top US executives including Tim Cook and Elon Musk will be going to China with US President Donald Trump. Donald Trump will be visiting China this week.

Share article Top US executives, including Tesla's Elon Musk and Apple's Tim Cook, will accompany US President Donald Trump on his visit to China this week, a White House official says. Beijing said it was ready to work with the US to pursue 'more stability' and confirmed that Mr Trump will visit, the first US president to do so since 2017.

Washington and Beijing have been at loggerheads over key issues ranging from trade tariffs to the Iran war to Taiwan, which China claims as part of its territory. While in Beijing, Mr Trump will hold talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, with the countries' myriad trade and economic issues on the table. Mr Trump and President Xi agreed in October to a one-year truce in a blistering trade war that saw tariffs on many goods exceed 100 per cent.

The US president has been pressuring companies to build manufacturing facilities in the United States, a bid to both reduce imports and increase domestic economic activity. When Trump last visited China in 2017, artificial intelligence was not yet the centre of global power. Now it is. Many top tech companies' supply chains, however, are heavily dependent on China, making them particularly exposed to bilateral trade tensions.

The United States has also sought to block China from accessing the highest-end artificial intelligence chips from US companies. According to a list shared by a White House official, speaking on condition of anonymity, Mr Musk and Mr Cook will be accompanied by 15 other chief executive officers. Among the tech companies, top executives from Cisco, Meta, Micron and Qualcomm will also be on the trip, the official said.

Mr Musk, the richest person in the world, heavily backed Trump on the campaign trail for his second term as US president, contributing more than $280 million





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President China President Trump Elon Musk Tim Cook Top Executives Trade War Trade Tariffs Iran War Taiwan Artificial Intelligence

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