US President Trump Cancels AI Executive Order, Pope Leo Issues Encyclical on AI Regulation

US President Donald Trump cancelled his planned new executive order on artificial intelligence (AI) after receiving a phone call from a big-name tech investor and friend, David Sacks. Sacks thought it was too interventionist and could hinder the US's leadership in AI. Meanwhile, Pope Leo, the first American pope, issued his first encyclical, calling for the regulation of AI and warning against the construction of another Tower of Babel. Both Trump and Leo presented starkly different visions for AI, with Trump emphasizing power accumulation and Leo focusing on responsible use.

US President Donald Trump cancelled his planned new executive order on artificial intelligence (AI) after receiving a phone call from a big-name tech investor and friend, David Sacks .

Sacks thought it was too interventionist and could hinder the US's leadership in AI. Pope Leo, the first American pope, issued his first encyclical, calling for the regulation of AI and warning against the construction of another Tower of Babel.

Meanwhile, Australian Assistant Minister for Science, Technology, and the Digital Economy, Andrew Charlton, expressed concern about the 'Uberisation' of the Australian economy due to AI. Both Trump and Leo presented starkly different visions for AI, with Trump emphasizing power accumulation and Leo focusing on responsible use





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Artificial Intelligence Executive Order Tech Investor David Sacks AI Regulation Tower Of Babel Power Accumulation Responsible Use Australian Economy Uberisation AI Architects AGI Chatgpt Anthropic Mythos Model Vulnerabilities In Cyber Systems Briefing Governments And Industry Superintelligence Bioterrorism Andrew Leigh Economics Of Human Extinction

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